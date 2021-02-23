Ben Fulton, ETF Icon Joins Board of Optimal Asset Management

LOS ALTOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Optimal Asset Management, a SEC-registered investment advisor and manager of $2.4 Billion in Custom Portfolios assets utilizing its patented direct indexing software, announced today that ETF industry veteran Ben Fulton is joining the board to provide guidance on business development opportunities.

Ben Fulton (pictured) joins Optimal Asset Management as a board member working closely with Optimal CEO, Vijay Vaidyanathan. Fulton has 35 years' experience in financial services and is known as one of the "Pioneers of the ETF industry" with the last 25 years dedicated to developing and distributing index-based solutions via various investment structures, primarily ETFs.

Fulton is perhaps best recognized for his near decade with PowerShares Capital Management, where he first oversaw product development efforts, and for the last four years ran the global ETF business for Invesco. PowerShares AUM grew from $200 million to over $80 Billion during his tenure until 2013. Fulton has been credited with seven ETF of Year awards and for numerous innovative, first-of-their-kind ETF awards during his industry time having launched over 200 new ETFs with over $150 Billion in current combined assets.

"I am honored and excited to have Ben work with Optimal, and our growing team, as we look to expand our proprietary Direct Indexing solutions business," said Vijay Vaidyanathan, CEO, and founder of Optimal Asset Management. "As Direct Indexing moves mainstream for Wealth Managers, Institutions and Advisors, Ben's expertise will be invaluable in providing us the maximum growth opportunity and global expansion capabilities. The experience Ben brings, from his time in the ETF Industry, will provide leadership and confidence in our Custom Portfolio solutions, and to our growing range of clients."

"Having the opportunity, to once again participate at the beginning with a new disruptive technology to asset management, such as I had with ETFs, is unbelievable," said Ben Fulton. "I have been blessed to experience the rapid growth of ETFs from a just few funds into a $5 trillion industry. I believe that Direct Indexing solutions provide similar, if not even larger, opportunities for Wealth Managers, Advisors, and Institutions that desire to meet the growing call for ESG, bespoke research, and mass personalization mandates.

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Vijay since the origins of Optimal, and his groundbreaking work with Andrew Ang, PhD, now at Blackrock. I have always admired his passion and vision for building the best technical infrastructure to deliver highly customized investment solutions for Institutions. Now with expansion of Direct Indexing to retail clientele, I am excited to assist in providing guidance to this exciting endeavor and challenge the convention of what is possible bringing solutions to a much wider range of investors," Fulton concluded.

About Optimal Asset Management

Optimal Asset Management is an employee owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Los Altos, California. Founded in 2013, Optimal has expertise in technology and finance focused on the design and delivery of Direct Indexing solutions and enabling a more efficient asset management process. Optimal has developed a patented software solution, that can be utilized by institutions, wealth managers and advisors to deliver customized institutional grade investment solutions for all investors. For more information, visit www.optimalam.com

Media Contact:

Bill Conboy

303-415-2290

bill@bccapitalpartners.com

SOURCE: Optimal Asset Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631200/Ben-Fulton-ETF-Icon-Joins-Board-of-Optimal-Asset-Management