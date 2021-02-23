Kontrol Technologies Corp.: Kontrol to provide BioCloud Field Demonstration and Customer application access

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it plans to provide real-time demonstration of BioCloud units in operation in various customer and/or pilot customer ("customer") applications. On a case-by-case basis and subject to the required customer approval the Company will provide video access and any relevant operating data.

"We understand the value and importance of sharing BioCloud units in operation across various customer applications," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "To the extent that we have customer approval we will also share operating data with respect to specific applications. Where we are unable to provide specific operating access to a customer application, we will seek to aggregate and showcase that data in a manner which meets any privacy constraints."

The Company will work with its customers to share photos and videos of the BioCloud units in operation and share that content. In certain cases, a customer pilot may be restricted from being shared based on the customer's requirements for non-disclosure. Over the coming weeks the Company anticipates sharing multiple demonstrations of BioCloud in operation.

Production Improvement

The Company has been working with its contract manufacturing partners to enhance the production design of BioCloud with a specific emphasis on reducing the number of circuit boards. The number of circuit boards has been reduced to 5 starting from an initial prototype design of 11. These improvements are considered part of the normal course of moving from prototype to scale production. The reduction in circuit boards will also provide an opportunity to lower manufacturing costs in the future.

Update to Distribution Model

The Company currently has 11 total distributors and 3 sales referral agreements. The sales referral agreements relate to the China and Middle East markets. The sales referral agreements are non-exclusive in nature. The Company has chosen to limit the number of Canadian non-exclusive distribution agreements, from its original plans, given its view that the Canadian market has sufficient distributors in place. The Company is currently negotiating multiple new potential agreements for the USA and the Middle East on a non-exclusive basis.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus). Safe Space Technology is a Kontrol Trademark.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

