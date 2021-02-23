Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) -Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) ("Mobi724" or the "Company"), a fintech enabler of AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives, announces that on February 22, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary, Mobi724 Smart Transactions Inc. ("Mobi724 Smart"), entered into a strategic alliance agreement (the "Strategic Alliance Agreement"), with Compañía de Procesamiento de Medios de Pago de Guatemala, S.A., a Central American credit & debit payment network which operates, in multiple countries, under the name "VisaNet Guatemala" (and its subsidiary "IONet"), to jointly market Mobi724's card-linked offers and rewards platform to card issuing banks & merchants in the region.

The Strategic Alliance Agreement seeks to drive business expansion and generate incremental revenue for all stakeholders: Compañía de Procesamiento de Medios de Pago de Guatemala, S.A, Mobi724, card issuing banks and merchants, through the deployment of Mobi724's card-linked offers and rewards platform, thereby fostering innovation across a rapidly developing electronic payment economy in Central America.

Through real-time connectivity to Compañía de Procesamiento de Medios de Pago de Guatemala's payment network, Mobi724 will enable and process AI-enhanced payment card-linked incentives in Guatemala and other countries where Compañía de Procesamiento de Medios de Pago de Guatemala operates. This will allow cardholders of participating banks to redeem personalized benefits directly at a point-of-sale, both online and at brick-and-mortar stores in a single seamless transaction. Mobi724's data analytics capabilities will empower offer providers (banks, merchants or other contracting parties) to leverage the actionable insights derived from transactional data, thereby providing cardholders with compelling offers, while achieving business objectives identified through transactional data analysis.

Core revenues from the Strategic Alliance Agreement are to be generated on a per-transaction basis. Compañía de Procesamiento de Medios de Pago de Guatemala and Mobi724 are presently working with prospects towards the commercialization of the Strategic Alliance Agreement.

Compañía de Procesamiento de Medios de Pago de Guatemala's Managing Director, Mario Castrillo said: ""We are very pleased to be signing this strategic alliance with Mobi724 in order to continue offering innovative products that add value and enhance the customer experience through personalized and timely incentives for cardholders."

Marcel Vienneau, CEO of Mobi724 said: "We continue executing our strategy in the region by partnering with leading key partners in the payment card industry. This Strategic Alliance Agreement is an important step for Mobi724, and we are very excited to be working with Compañía de Procesamiento de Medios de Pago de Guatemala's team to enhance our value proposition by leveraging their connectivity and market leadership, to further monetize our portfolio of solutions and introduce new and engaging consumer experiences into the ecosystem."

About VisaNet Guatemala:

VisaNet Guatemala is an acquiring company dedicated to electronic payments and enabling merchants to process Visa and Mastercard through innovative payment solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.visanet.com.gt

About Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc.

Mobi724 Global Solutions Inc. (TSXV: MOS) is a fintech company which provides a platform that enables banks and merchants to offer their customers real-time payment card-linked incentives in a white-label format. Mobi724's objective is to add a layer of AI-driven actionable intelligence to every payment transaction, creating engaging consumer experiences & generating incremental commercial opportunities to its clients.

Legal Disclaimer

Mobi724 cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by Mobi724 are subject to risks and uncertainties, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described under Item 'Risk Factors and Uncertainties' in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on SEDAR.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute a solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States.

