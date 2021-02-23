Malibu, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTC Pink: GSFI) ("the Company") ("Green Stream") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, announces today key updates on its flagship project site 160 Imlay Street in Brooklyn, NY.

The Company has officially completed its structural engineering for the 160 Imlay Street Project and has submitted its application to integrate its solar and photovoltaic initiatives with conEd's powerful electric distribution grid.



Structural Engineering for the 160 Imlay Street Project



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_002full.jpg

Con Edison provides electric services to 3.2 million customers in New York City and portions of Westchester County. Electricity is delivered through approximately 94,000 miles of underground cable, and almost 37,000 miles of overhead cable.





Satcon

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_003full.jpg

As the demand for solar energy soars, the industry is booming in New York. Solar clients expect prompt interconnection, but this isn't always the case. The State of New York and utility companies, such as Con Edison, both have interconnection requirements.

The vast majority of solar installers apply for interconnection on behalf of their residential and commercial clients.

As part of its Clean Energy Commitment, conEd wants to make it possible for customers to buy 100 percent clean electricity by 2040. Con Edison Inc. is the second largest solar producer in North America and seventh largest in the world. Approval of Green Stream Holdings' initial application with conEd for Imlay street will facilitate the opportunity to harness renewable energy for GSFI to then lease back to the surrounding communities toward a sustainable, long-term income stream, as it continues to position itself as an industry leading lease-back utility company in the renewable energy space.

Red Hook 160 LLC Imlay Street Property

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_004full.jpg

160 Imlay Street is a work/live property venture with Red Hook 160 LLC, a privately-owned residential developer and owner of a portfolio of residential apartment buildings in New York City.

GSFI 160 Imlay Street Project Aerial View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_005full.jpg

Green Stream's initiatives for 160 Imlay include implementation of a rooftop photovoltaic system providing at a minimum of 300- 450 Kw of electric Photo Voltic Power, utilizing approximately 1000-1440 panels, on approximately 22,000 square foot space on the property. Green Stream Holdings, together with Morali Architects as their joint venture partner in this project, will design, erect, construct and install or retrofit the property, increasing its value and reducing the property's carbon footprint all the while.

GSFI Photovoltaic Rooftop

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_006full.jpg

All 70 condos at Green Stream's 160 Imlay Street Project feature open layouts, wide plank oak flooring, double-glazed windows, beautiful Manhattan skyline views, custom oversized European doors, and beamed concrete ceilings at soaring heights. Custom Bulthaup kitchens are outfitted with white matte cabinetry and Miele appliances. Baths have Italian stone walls, contemporary fixtures, and backlit mirrors. Select units have private balconies, and an extraordinary triplex penthouse comes with 1,270 square feet of private outdoor space. All residents can enjoy such amenities as a landscaped roof deck, fitness center, steam rooms and saunas, and storage.

GSFI 160 Imlay Street in Brooklyn New York

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_007full.jpg

GSFI 160 Imlay Street in Brooklyn New York

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_008full.jpg

Shareholders-visit greenrainsolar.com where you can view Green Stream's news, filings and even a live Level 2 stream, along with other company information.

GSFI Company Proposal

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6720/75134_28cfc68ac45a2851_009full.jpg

About Green Stream Finance, Inc.:

Green Stream Finance, Inc., a Wyoming-based corporation with satellite offices in Malibu, CA and New York, NY, is focused on exploiting currently unmet markets in the solar energy space, and is currently licensed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Washington, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Mexico, Colorado, Hawaii, and Canada. The Company's next-generation solar greenhouses constructed and managed by Green Rain Solar, LLC, a Nevada-based division, utilize proprietary greenhouse technology and trademarked design developed by world-renowned architect Mr. Antony Morali. The Company is currently targeting high-growth solar market segments for its advanced solar greenhouse and advanced solar battery products. The Company has a growing footprint in the significantly underserved solar market in New York City where it is targeting 50,000 to 100,000 square feet of rooftop space for the installation of its solar panels. Green Stream is looking to forge key partnership with major investment groups, brokers, and private investors in order to capitalize on a variety of unique investment opportunities in the commercial solar energy markets. The Company is dedicated to becoming a major player in this critical space. Through its innovative solar product offerings and industry partnerships, the Company is well-positioned to become a significant player in the solar space.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Green Stream Finance, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation under the U.S. federal securities laws, Green Stream Finance, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For All Inquiries Contact:

president@greenstreamfinance.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75134