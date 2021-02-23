Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc (OTC Pink: UATG) announced today that it has initiated the acquisition of the Nevada based marketing firm Boost Words Inc.

Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra commented, "Over the past three years of working with Boost we have come to appreciate and depend on the professional relationship that has brought mutually significant value to both companies. It was only logical that Boost would eventually join and support our team. The Boost team brings an invaluable knowledge base that will support the growth of our subsidiaries thus ensuring the success of our suite of companies as well as to bolster shareholder value."

In September of 2019, Nevada based Boost Words, Inc began moving operations to Tampa, Florida in preparation for their merger with the Umbra conglomerate. Boost Words professional management team utilizes machine learning and artificial intelligence to optimize marketing strategies and campaigns. Boost Words currently manages a significant client base and under UAT Group will begin expanding its capabilities and clientele.

CEO Blake Cooley was quoted, "The manner in which we process data collection and provide the analytics-based strategies is unique in the industry. We provide an in-budget campaign that is scalable over time and as needed but most importantly when it's appropriate. We have the capability to analyze data and adjust marketing strategies in real-time. This saves our client money and enables them to re-purpose funds to expanding their business that would have otherwise been wasted. We at Boost Words are very excited about joining the Umbra family of companies and look forward to our shared value."

The company indicated that it anticipates the Boost Words acquisition to be completed by the fourth quarter of this year.

For more information about Boost Words go here: https://boostwords.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: UAT Group at info@uatgroup.com.

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are

subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies Group including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Umbra Applied Technologies Group does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75137