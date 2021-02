Portfolio BI Completes the Acquisition of Managed Service Provider Hentsu

Acquisition will Strengthen and Expand Portfolio BI's Offering to include FinTech Managed Cloud Services, Data Science, and DevOps

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Portfolio BI, a leading provider of front-to-back solutions for order management, portfolio management, data management, and reporting for the buy-side, announced it has completed the acquisition of Hentsu, a global provider of fully managed AWS and Azure cloud platforms for fund managers with on-demand applications, compute clusters, and connectivity to market data providers, brokers, and exchanges.

Today, Portfolio BI powers more than 150 hedge funds, traditional asset managers, and fund administrators with a complete front-to-back, multi-asset-class integrated portfolio and data management solution. The acquisition is a natural pairing of the two firms' complementary services and solutions. It provides immediate opportunities for Portfolio BI clients to explore several alternatives in managed cloud, security, and digital workplace solutions, with a strong emphasis on Microsoft Office 365, SharePoint, and Teams.

"For much of the industry, the cloud vs. on-premises discussion is over; the cloud's advantages as a platform for investment management are clear," said Jeremy Siegel, CEO of Portfolio BI. "The remote working environment and increased reliance on digital communication during the COVID-19 pandemic is opening up the prospect for new asset management operating models in the context of a broader digitalization of the industry. This acquisition empowers us to leverage Hentsu's expertise and technology to meet our clients' and the industries' ever-evolving needs."

"We are delighted to join Portfolio BI and to be part of the expanded offering for portfolio managers, investment analysts, risk professionals, and operations teams," said Hentsu's CEO, Marko Djukic. "As the industry's first managed service provider specializing in public cloud environments, our technology allows managers to scale up or down, pivot strategies, and adapt to changing market opportunities. This offering fits well within the vision, technology and service already offered by Portfolio BI."

The industry's expectations of a traditional managed service provider have changed in terms of support, IT services, and cloud, shifting the conversation to one around long-term technology roadmap planning for firms. Portfolio BI solutions and managed services can support firms in the full digitalization journey that firms now require.

Both Portfolio BI and Hentsu are portfolio companies of Credit Suisse Asset Management's NEXT Investors, a leading Fintech growth equity group. NEXT Investors identifies growth equity investment opportunities in private technology and services companies globally where the team has domain expertise and actionable edge. The team's portfolio comprises high-growth private businesses that interact with the financial services industry across sectors including Market Structure, Financial Technology, Enterprise Software, Data Analytics and Specialty Finance.

