FMW Media Works Corp: New to the Street to Feature Global Cannabis Applications Corp in a 12-Part Series for Monthly U.S. Network Television Broadcasts

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / New to the Street will be following CEO Brad Moore and his team at Global Cannabis Applications as they introduce Efixii, the only "seed to seed" verification system deployed for cannabis, to cannabis growers worldwide.

The series with anchor-moderator Jane King from NASDAQ will broadcast monthly on Fox Business, Bloomberg, KRON, and on NEWSMAX Sundays at 9:30 AM EST. The first interview broadcasts Saturday on Bloomberg Television at 6:00 PM EST, on NEWSMAX on Sunday at 9:30 AM EST, and on Fox Business on Monday, February 29th at 10:30 PM PST.

"On February 13, 2019 in a press release, members of the EU Parliament stated to 'take medical use of cannabis seriously.' Global Cannabis's blockchain-generated QR code technology representing each step of the cultivation, supply chain and consumer feedback data for every gram of cannabis has made that statement achievable. Our Efixii solution is helping growers, regulators and medical professionals ensure a better outcome for medical cannabis patients," stated Brad Moore, CEO of Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

About Global Cannabis Application Corp

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology and acquiring high quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and to become the world's largest cannabis efficacy data provider.

