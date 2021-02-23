SponsorsOne Inc.: SponsorsOne Provides A Sneak Peek at our Unique Riverview Gin

Unique, Proprietary Botanical Blend, Distilled over seven times for the cleanest of flavor.

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / SponsorsOne Inc., (CSE:SPO)(Frankfurt:5SO)(OTC Pink:SPONF), a company that utilizes its proprietary platform that combines digital marketing, wholesale and retail distribution, branding, and operational & funding capital, giving it a competitive first-mover advantage in rapidly selling proprietary brands focused in the Alcohol, Functional Beverage and Hemp Sectors, announced today a sneak preview into the making of our organic Gin, we call Riverview where a lot of the ingredients are grown along the Colorado River in Texas.

Myles Bartholomew, CEO of SponsorsOne, said: "Our Texas Riverview Gin is a medium for creative expression in spirits. Each is unique, and sometimes, one shines as an original. When we explored the edges of this imaginative category, we realized we needed to make a Gin using the most authentic ingredients to express our love for this spirit."

Gin has been one of the fastest-growing categories in the global spirits industry over the last few years. Premium and super-premium gins have been especially popular segments, which is why several large companies such as Bacardi, Davide Campari-Milano, and Pernod Ricard introduced their exclusive lines of high-end gins.

The gin market in the United States is forecast to reach $3.04 billion USD (in retail prices) in 2025 states Researchandmarkets.com, October 20, 2020. Thus, increasing at a CAGR of 1.45% per annum for the period 2020-2025. This is an increase, compared to the growth of about 0.58% per year, registered in 2015-2019.

One of the main reasons for the growing popularity of this beverage is its suitability as an ingredient in a wide variety of drinks, as well as the consumers' interest in gin cocktails. Gin is a constantly expanding category, which is rapidly changing and innovating in terms of products, producing regions, and consumers.

Riverview Gin's botanicals help define the dynamic range of what Gin must be while honoring the art and craft of distillation. We make our Gin in a Vendome copper pot still, steeping the juniper berries and other select botanicals for 24 hours to express these ingredients in the most elegant way possible. The saturation of the essential oils, the flavors, the personalities of each ingredient are given time to shine.

Riverview Gin is a balanced and vibrant Gin with citrus enlightenment using the zest from Texas Ruby Red Grapefruit. Elegantly herbaceous with bright citrus and subtle floral notes. The magic happens in the blending of our proprietary botanical blend.

Production of Riverview Gin will be completed in Q1 2021 and made available to retailers and distributors through Premier Beverage Consortium, SponsorsOne's wholly-owned subsidiary. We expect volume shipments in Q2 2021.

SponsorsOne is the leader in the next evolution of brand creation and digital marketing through influencer marketing, storytelling, and digital-commerce with the SponsorCoin platform and its highly scalable - smart contract-based digital-currency. Combined, this allows the brands to build and manage exclusive and highly engaged communities of influencers (from pro to micro-influencers) within the social realm. The SponsorCoin platform provides for data-driven marketing campaigns that will change the way brands connect with their customers. SponsorCoin is a tool for brands to inspire real movements around their products and services. Their most valuable customers become their best salespeople, producing far higher ROI than current social media advertising methods. SponsorsOne, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, SponsorsOne Media Inc., provides full creative and Brand building/management services to all our Brands and manages the influencer communities for each Brand. For making the Brand big, our wholly-owned subsidiary S1 Brands Inc., builds wholesale/retail distribution channels for the Brand, acting as a master distributor. S1 Brands provides sales and marketing on behalf of the Brand to its vast network of national wholesalers and retailers and provides purchase order financing to assist the Brand fulfilling every order. Premier Beverage Consortium LLC, is a wholly owned subsidiary and is brand building for the global spirits market with its flagship "Ready to Drink" product called Doc Wylders.. Ownership of the Brand combined with distribution, digital marketing innovation, and capital is the winning formula to build the next billion-dollar Brand. To learn more, please visit www.sponsorsone.com

