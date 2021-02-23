Navori Labs Unleashes AI Marketing Analytics Software for Retail and Physical Businesses

With nearly 25 years of digital signage innovation, Navori expands into the AI-Computer Vision driven analytics world with Aquaji to help retailers, digital out-of-home (DOOH) networks and other physical businesses measure performance, strengthen operations and improve the customer experience.

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Digital signage software pioneer Navori Labs today launches Aquaji, an AI-driven marketing analytics software that will improve the customer experience in physical environments, including brick and mortar stores, restaurants, and shopping malls, and enhance digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising. Aquaji counts unique visitors and gathers demographic data, length of stay, wait time and attention span KPIs over segmented time slots spanning from hours to months. Aquaji helps businesses understand consumer habits and profiles, create new opportunities for growth and profitability through stronger visitor engagement, and support a more thorough business intelligence ecosystem.

The Aquaji launch follows three years of Navori Labs research and development in applied artificial intelligence. The homegrown solution leverages computer vision software to analyze and assess visitor metrics, behavioral patterns and marketing activities in ways that helps businesses better manage their physical spaces. The software differs from existing products by combining the latest mathematical models of computer vision, which improves the accuracy rate for detection from the standard 60 percent to 95 percent.

Aquaji identifies and recognizes each visitor while thoroughly protecting visitor anonymity using face and body detection and coding instead of facial recognition. A unique key for each individual, created through aggregate data (attributes), ensures that Aquaji can distinguish between staff and customers, with no duplicates or false positives. This provides marketers and store managers with reliable and comparable data to measure performance in physical spaces.

For example, retail chains can apply Aquaji's rich data to strategize product placement decisions, measure advertising campaign appeal, and allocate human resources assets. The latter is especially useful for adjusting staff allocations based on visitor foot traffic, dwell times, and customer wait times at entrances, in checkout lines and across other locations.

Businesses that monetize their networks with Aquaji, along with their advertisers, also benefit through comprehensive anonymized audience demographic data, visitor attributes, and ad impression metrics that help them precisely calculate efficiency ratios. Aquaji's native API will also send audience information to programmatic platforms that help advertisers re-evaluate ad content and placement decisions, and access data to feed their internal business intelligence platforms and data science systems for deeper analysis.

Businesses that use Aquaji for marketing analytics have the added benefit of smooth integration with Navori QL digital signage software, a proven enterprise-level solution that powers some of the world's largest digital out-of-home networks. When paired, businesses can more effectively target the right content for audiences using QL's context-aware digital signage automation, and make adjustments based on programmed scenarios and live camera feeds.

"Navori Labs has developed several new innovative applications through our investment in computer vision technology, and Aquaji is a true breakthrough as a turnkey AI-driven solution for physical business growth," said Jerome Moeri, CEO, Navori Labs. "Digital signage software and marketing analytics have long been disparate pieces of the customer experience, with the former focused on messaging and content delivery, and the latter responsible for audience measurement and qualification. We now offer true interoperability across visual communication and business intelligence through a complete omnichannel marketing approach. We are empowering physical businesses with a more interactive and fully integrated solution to improve their customer experience strategy and overall business performance."

Aquaji offers quick and simple set up with new or existing security cameras, and is immediately available for cloud deployment. An on-premise version will soon follow, providing users with two affordable and high-performance marketing analytics solutions to serve everything from single-site systems up through to the world's largest DOOH networks.

Please visit Navori's Aquaji website at https://navori.com/marketing-analytics/ for more information. A complete press kit can be found at: https://bit.ly/3raoHe3.

About Navori Labs

Navori Labs is a Swiss global software innovator producing technology for digital communication and AI driven marketing analytics. Navori Labs is an enterprise committed to providing the most reliable, interoperable, and user-friendly software application available in the industry. An exclusive leader in the global digital signage industry with nearly 25 years of experience, Navori has built a reputation as an industry innovator strengthened by a skilled engineering team, and continued investment in research and development initiatives. Navori has also continued to invest in global growth, with local and regional resources available worldwide. Navori's flagship QL digital signage engine is built with everyone in mind and has been standardized for use in many of the largest digital signage networks around the world. The company's engineering approach balances efficient design and operation with exceptional performance for answering integrators and end-users' expectations. Visit www.navori.com for more information.

# # #

Contact Information :

Brian Galante

Dimension PR

207-494-8428

brian@dimensionpronline.com

European contact :

Alexis Lipoff

3WM Communications

+44 (0)79 49 599 002

alexis@3wmcomms.com

Florent Hediard

Navori SA

f.hediard@navori.com

SOURCE: Navori Labs

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630429/Navori-Labs-Unleashes-AI-Marketing-Analytics-Software-for-Retail-and-Physical-Businesses