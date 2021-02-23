Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Peekaboo Beans Inc. (CSE: BEAN) (OTC Pink: PBBSF) ("PK Beans" or the "Company") a responsible and innovative children's apparel brand is pleased to announce strong initiatives to start 2021. This includes a first-time sales event with high margin opportunities and the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign through AGORACOM.

With January traditionally being one of the slowest months for retail globally, the Company seized an opportunity to launch a unique first-time sales initiative, the "Design Vault Event". This provided the customer with the opportunity to purchase one-of-a-kind styles, and samples that never made it to full production. The Company sold 1396 pieces, resulting in close to $35,000 in sales for high margin product.

This had resounding success with customers. It provided a fun shopping event playing on nostalgia for many of the Company's long-standing customers, as well as sharing the story of PK Beans and the variety of designs PK Beans has explored in the last 15 years.



On the heels of this successful Design Vault Event, the Company is showcasing their PK RePlay program for February before their much-anticipated Spring 2021 Collection launch.

To assist the reach of these exciting initiatives and opportunities, the Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions on the AGORACOM network and extensive search engine marketing during the term of the agreement. The Company HUB containing multiple landing pages, videos, photos and other helpful information updated in real-time over the next 12 months will be live today and can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PKBeans

The Company HUB will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impression, content marketing, search engine marketing and social media engagement throughout the entire AGORACOM network. AGORACOM is the only small cap marketing firm to hold a Twitter Verified badge, averaging 4.2 million Twitter impressions per month in 2019.

The Company has also launched a "CEO Verified" Discussion Forum on AGORACOM to serve as the Company's primary social media platform to interact with both current and prospective shareholders in a fully moderated environment. The Company discussion forum can be found at:

https://agoracom.com/ir/PKBeans/forums/discussion

Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, and subject to receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including but not limited to, conditional approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, the Company has agreed to pay AGORACOM the following as consideration for the online advertising, marketing and branding services provided by AGORACOM:

$15,000 + HST in shares for services upon commencement for previously completed work on initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs;

$15,000 + HST in shares for services at end of the Third Month, being November 24, 2020;

$15,000 + HST in shares for services at end of the Sixth Month, being February 24, 2021;

$15,000 + HST in shares for services at end of the Ninth Month, being May 24, 2021 and

$15,000 + HST in shares for services at end of Twelfth Month, being August 30, 2021.

The number of common shares to be issued in respect of each period will be determined by using the undiscounted closing price of the common shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the last trading day before the issuance of the news release announcing each issuance of shares once the services have been performed.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Peekaboo Beans Inc.

PK Beans is an innovative children's apparel brand with a focus on environmentally responsible clothes that are intentionally designed to inspire play. Through an omni-channel approach, Peekaboo Beans engages sellers through social platforms, including Instagram and Facebook, as well as online retailers, to maximize revenue and build brand loyalty. The Company works to promote a playful lifestyle for children by designing comfortable clothes that are built to last.

To learn more about PK Beans, visit: www.pkbeans.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Peekaboo Beans Inc.

Ms. Traci Costa, President and CEO

(604) 279-2326

For more information, please contact the Company at:

IR@pkbeans.com

1-604-279-2326

Reader Advisory

This news release may include forward-looking information that is subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such information is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75138