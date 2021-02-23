Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - AirTest Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AAT) (OTC: AATGF) ("AirTest" or the "Company") President George Graham is pleased to advise that AirTest is adding to its management staff with the appointment of Ted Konyi as CEO and Director. Mr. Graham will remain as the President and Chairman of the Company.

Graham commented, "We've known and worked with Ted since 2008, including most recently as a Financial Consultant to the Company since early last year. Ted brings decades of financing expertise to AirTest and has a solid grasp of the opportunities in front of the company. The timing fits perfectly with the growing concern around Climate Change and the role that Energy Efficiency can play to reduce Greenhouse Gases. With our company having developed wireless Indoor Air Quality sensors, heightened awareness around ventilation due to COVID is providing additional momentum for the Company's suite of sensors. Ted's addition will provide some of the public company financing depth needed to take advantage of the growth opportunity presented by the green movement."

Ted Konyi said, "I am very excited to be joining the Airtest team as CEO. I've been an evangelist for Energy Efficiency since 2004. Efficiency is the best alternative energy resource. Using less is a great step to take towards reducing your carbon footprint. With AirTest's cutting edge IoT sensors, businesses can better manage their energy use through the data that is provided. AirTest has demonstrated time and time again that their sensor deployments lead to significant reductions in energy use, improving operating expenses while reducing GHGs. Truly a win-win outcome. I look forward to assisting the Company with its growth plans."

About Ted Konyi: Ted is a serial entrepreneur in the financial sector. Having co-founded two financial planning companies and broker dealer, he went on to form and operate 17 successful Oil and Gas Income Limited Partnerships. Through his operating company Maxwell Mercantile Inc., Ted has raised in excess of $300 million for both private and public companies. In 2004, Ted founded Smartcool Systems Inc., a software-based energy efficiency company, of which he is currently CEO and Chairman. Ted's focus will be to improve the awareness of the Company in the financial community and develop strategic financing opportunities. This will enable AirTest to aggressively pursue its continuing priority of creating Energy Efficiency in commercial buildings.

About AirTest: AirTest Technologies (www.airtest.com) is a Green-Tech IoT company specializing in sensors that improve commercial building operating efficiency and at the same time create energy savings. These sensors are all based on technical innovations developed in the last ten years and comprise a growing second wave of energy saving technologies that will make a significant impact on making the large number of existing buildings green and sustainable. AirTest offers its products to leading-edge building owners, contractors and energy service companies targeting the buildings market. AirTest also provides energy cost reduction solutions to building equipment and controls manufacturers who incorporate AirTest sensor components in their products.

"You Can't Manage What You Don't Measure"

