Tree of Knowledge International Corp.: Tree of Knowledge Announces Management Changes

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Inc. (CSE:TOKI) ("TOKI" or the "Company") announces that, at a meeting of the board of directors of the Company, Mr. Michael Caridi has resigned as the President and director of the Corporation's US subsidiary, Tree of Knowledge, Inc. ("TOK US"). The board agreed to appoint the current Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Mr. Ommid Faghani, as the incoming President and director of TOK US.

In addition, the board agreed to hold its annual general meeting at the earliest opportunity, expected in April 2021, with the exact date of the Meeting to be determined following coordination with the Company's transfer agent. At the Meeting, the Company will be electing a new slate of directors and discussing its 2021 business direction.

About Tree of Knowledge

TOK is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOK is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

