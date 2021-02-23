San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - DCS (OTCQX: DCSX) (CSE: DCSI) a leading provider of IoT products and solutions, announces a new partnership with Micron Wireless (Micron) to expand their IoT product portfolio to include battery powered asset tracking devices. The partnership expands the DCS solutions catalog to further address the growing asset tracking and management markets.

As the cost of fleet equipment and enterprise assets rise along with increased demand for transportation services, the need to monitor and track assets is becoming more critical. Businesses are seeking centralized systems to optimize the usage of company owned assets. DCS's systems with the newly integrated Micron solutions provide location, usage, and maintenance history for vital assets to maximize usage and optimize corporate spend on equipment.

"Our integration of Micron's products further enhances the DCS product portfolio," said Tyner Kennedy, Vice President of Sales for DCS. "In today's remote workplace and workforce environment, companies are seeking ways to gain greater visibility into company assets and improve overall asset utilization and the Micron product offers our customers enhanced ability to achieve just that."

DCS has integrated Micron's PRIME BOLT, PRIME BOLT Mini and PRIME Pod. These LTE cellular GPS tracking devices offer rugged, industrial grade designs built specifically for long term deployments where a power source is not available to power a traditional GPS tracking device. The Micron products offer long life rechargeable and replaceable batteries. Micron's technology has enabled tracking assets to become more transparent and have all but eliminated "truck rolls" that are very costly.

"Micron is excited for the opportunity to offer its devices to DCS, its partners and customers who are in need of today's latest LTE asset tracking solutions," said Mr. Peter Muldoon, General Manager of Micron Wireless. "Our goal is to provide the industry with state of the art, reliable product which will give DCS a competitive advantage with its customers."

About Micron Wireless

Micron is a global supplier of machine-to-machine (M2M) technology and products. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, Micron brings the latest cutting-edge IoT products and solutions to help our global partners to better serve their customers.

About DCS

DCS is a technology solutions integrator focusing on connecting the Internet of Things. We provide real solutions that solve real problems. Our software applications and scalable cloud services collect and assess business-critical data from all types of assets. DCS is headquartered in San Diego, California and is publicly traded on the OTCQX ("DCSX") and Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). For more information, visit www.dcsbusiness.com

