Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTC Pink: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin®, Pet Pain-Away and Equine Pain-Away in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market and which is also developing treatments for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and Pain, is providing updates today on their work in improving their existing facilities for manufacturing and validation of their drug products, including their technologies as potential countermeasures against nerve agents like sarin gas and VX.

"We have recently announced that we have been in the process of bringing all of our manufacturing in-house," stated Rik J Deitsch, Chief Executive Officer of Nutra Pharma. "This includes our over-the-counter (OTC) products like Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away, as well as our lead pharmaceutical candidate for the treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), RPI-78M," he continued. "To that end, we have signed a new lease at our current facility in Plantation, Florida that gives us ample time to make improvements and grow. With our current plans to grow our OTC sales, we have made some direct investments in a new filling line and manufacturing equipment that will allow us to scale up production to meet expected upcoming orders. We are also improving our laboratory certifications to allow for the production of RPI-78M that we plan to use in upcoming MS trials as well as for studies to validate its potential as a nerve agent counter-measure," he concluded.

Nutra Pharma received Orphan Designation from the FDA for its drug, RPI-78M, for the treatment of pediatric Multiple Sclerosis. The Company has previously announced their plans to move into clinical trials for the indication by the end of 2021. Nutra Pharma also announced their potential use of RPI-78M as a counter-measure for nerve agents (Soman, VX, Novichok, etc) and their presentation to the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) in September of 2020.

"The company has very encouraging in vivo and in vitro preclinical data, a demonstrated molecular mechanism of action and a robust scientific rational for the continued commercial development of RPI-78M," reported Dale VanderPutten, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Nutra Pharma. "In preparing for the planned testing and proposed clinical trials for the drug, we are improving and updating our production suite and laboratories," he continued. "We are working with our consultants and outside experts to improve our Quality Control and Quality Assurance procedures. We are also making investments in the necessary equipment for environmental monitoring, standards testing and drug validation that will be necessary as we move all of these projects forward over the coming months," Dr. VanderPutten concluded.

As Nutra Pharma moves forward with these projects, they will provide further updates throughout the rest of 2021.

