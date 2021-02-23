Nordland Holding Europe GmbH and its CEO Eric-Theodore Yepao Are Investing An Additional 5 Billion Euro On Top Of The 15 Billion Euros Already Invested For The Development Of A Private City In Ivory Coast

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Eric-Theodore Yepao, the CEO of Nordland Holding Europe GmbH, is proud to announce that his company will invest an additional 5 Billion Euros in addition to the 15 Billion Euros already invested in the development of Renaissance, the private city in Ivory Coast.

The Private city of Renaissance will be the first private city built on the African continent and will offer safety, privacy and an excellent quality of life to its residents.

The private city will have state-of-the -art infrastructure including its own airport, hospitals, universities, elementary schools, an international financial center with a stocks exchange, a business park, and a park dedicated to science and technology.

"Renaissance will be a hub for 21st century innovation and technology. We are also encouraging its residents to use green technology and renewable energy," states Eric-Theodore Yepao

In the private city, Nordland Holding Europe GmbH will create subsidiary companies in media, artificial intelligence, fintech, pharmacology, biotechnology, nanotechnology, space technology, green technology and renewable energy.

Eric-Theodore Yepao states that the city will attract the best talents from all over the world by offering them safety, privacy, freedom, and an excellent quality of life. As of right now, the population of the private city will be mainly composed of expatriates and citizens from the Ivory Coast. However, there are also interests move to the private city from various countries in the EU and North America.

Eric-Theodore Yepao states that the private city will have its own administration, legal system, taxation, and economic entity making the city entirely autonomous.

The residents will be shareholders of the private city and will not be subject to various taxes.

Eric-Theodore Yepao finally states that the private city will be a win-win situation as it will pay an annual fee to the Ivory Coast and will create thousands of jobs for its citizens.

About Eric-Theodore Yepao

Eric-Theodore Yepao is the CEO and Founder of Nordland Holding Europe GmbH and is proud to be an ethical investor. From a young age, Yepao developed values related to transparency and integrity. After attending Harvard University, he moved to New York where he worked with several banks before launching his own company. Yepao has always wanted to invest in the economic well-being of the Ivory Coast and is excited to be a part of this new development.

