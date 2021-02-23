FactMR: High Demand for Coconut Shell Derived BBQ Charcoal to Brighten Future Growth Outlook: Fact.MR

Increasing demand for compliance with global sustainability initiatives and attainment of SDGs along with rising demand for carbon emission reduction to widen green charcoal popularity

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / The global BBQ charcoal market is expected to surge positive through 2021, receiving tailwinds from increasing household level barbecue food consumption. Long-term prospects also appear optimistic, with Fact.MR projecting a noteworthy CAGR for the 2021-2031 forecast period.

The market is expected to make credible gains, with sustainable charcoal products acquiring precedence. According to an ExxonMobil publication, in consideration of IPCC's Lower 2o C scenario, global demand for conventional fuels for multiple purposes is poised decelerate in favor of more renewable alternatives. Hence, manufacturers are reformulating their product offerings to incorporate naturally sourced BBQ charcoal, with specific demand for coconut-shell derived ones experiencing significant uptick.

For instance, Malaysian charcoal manufacturer Life Green Charcoal Sdn Bhd manufactures coconut shell charcoal for usage as a biofuel in BBQ activity and activated carbon in water and air purification processes. Likewise, Mesjaya Abadi Sdn Bhd manufactures coconut shell charcoal with a production temperature ranging from 400-500o C, a fixed carbon content of 65.8% and burning duration of 1-2 hours.

"Rising sustainability concerns are prompting BBQ charcoal manufacturers to introduce greener charcoal varieties, leading to the introduction of new grades and varieties across the global market and subsequently broadening their revenue prospects," says a Fact.MR analyst.

For More Valuable Information on Regional Market Dynamics, Request a Report Sample

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=2153

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR's BBQ Charcoal Market Study

By form, BBQ charcoal briquettes to account for 70% of the global consumer demand

Coconut shell derived charcoal is touted as an effective alternative to hardwood ones

By end-use, household consumption is likely to witness increasing adoption

Direct retailing to account for nearly three out of five sales, online marketing gaining major ground

US to account for over a third of BBQ charcoal sales, amid increasing frequencies of outdoor barbeque parties in households

Introduction of 100% sustainable charcoal to widen the UK market's growth prospects

Germany to witness increased briquettes sales, particularly across the HoReCa channel, attributed to their affordability

India and China to emerge as lucrative markets, attributed to high domestic production

BBQ Charcoal Market- Prominent Drivers

Greater affordability compared to gas barbeques and greater effectiveness in meat cooking to heighten future sales

Demand for portable commercial/household charcoal barbeques to witness an incline

Manufacturers are also capitalizing on the production of automatic charcoal grills for ensuring reduced cooking time

BBQ Charcoal Market- Key Restraints

Increased deforestation for sourcing charcoal is limiting growth prospects, owing to governmental restrictions

Emission of noxious gases such as carbon monoxide upon combustion is restricting uptake

Growing popularity of electric barbecue grills to reduce emissions likely to hinder expansion prospects

Discover more about the BBQ charcoal market with 192 figures and 120 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/report/2153/bbq-charcoal-market

Competitive Landscape

Key BBQ charcoal manufacturers in Fact.MR's report include Matsuri International Co. Ltd., Oxford Charcoal, Braai & BBQ International (Pty) Ltd., Kingsford Products Company, Cavron Global, Duraflame Inc., Dancoal Sp. Z.O.O., Carbo Namibia (Pty) Ltd., MESJAYA ABADI SDN BHD, GRYFSKAND SP Z.O.O, The Dorset Charcoal Co. and Direct Charcoal Ltd.

Companies are concentrating on introducing sustainable products, consistent with the global commitment to reduce global carbon footprint. For instance, Oxford Charcoal manufactures Ethical Charcoal, a 100% sustainably sourced charcoal from sustainable woodlands. The product line comes in a wide variety of flavors and is ready to cook within 10-15 minutes.

For in-depth Competitive Analysis, Request Customization!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=2153

Manufacturers are also striving to acquire appropriate certifications to affirm their global commitment to sustainability. In January 2020, Cavron Global received the Bra Miljöval, or Good Environmental Choice, ecolabel from the Swedish Environmental Protection Association. This certification has bolstered the company's organic BBQ charcoal production capabilities.

More Insights on the BBQ Charcoal Market

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global BBQ charcoal market. The study discloses essential insights on the basis of form (briquettes and lump woods), source (agricultural waste, coconut shells, nutshells, hardwood, and bamboo), end use (hotels, restaurants, caterings (HoReCa), and household consumption), and sales channel (direct sales and retail sales), across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Why is the demand for green BBQ charcoal increasing?

What drivers are likely to underpin the global BBQ charcoal market growth in 2021?

Which are the major challenged expected to present themselves in front of the market?

Why is US a lucrative investment destination for prominent BBQ charcoal manufacturers?

How are India and China generating credible investment opportunities?

What is the degree of competition in the global BBQ charcoal market?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=2153

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Retail & Consumer Goods Domain

Massive Wood Slabs Market: Fact.MR's massive wood slabs market research report sheds light on the prominent expansion dynamics expected to play a role in the landscape's future growth trajectory. Market statistics have been presented on the basis of key segments across prominent geographies, as well as in the form of details about prominent manufacturers and their respective market shares.

Clay Pigeon Thrower Market: The global clay pigeon thrower market is anticipated to witness notable upsurge during the upcoming forecast period, conferring to a new Fact.MR study. The study promotes crucial trends that are presently determining the growth of the clay pigeon thrower market, such as driver, trends and opportunities in key geographies and segments.

Timber Frames Market: A recent study by Fact.MR on the timber frames market offers a 10-year forecast for the upcoming decade. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Sudip Saha

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Fact.MR

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631292/High-Demand-for-Coconut-Shell-Derived-BBQ-Charcoal-to-Brighten-Future-Growth-Outlook-FactMR