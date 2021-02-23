Jinko Solar secured another 338 million square meters of PV glass from Flat Glass. Tongwei and Trina Solar have left the monocrystalline wafer production joint venture they set up with Longi.Module manufacturers Tongwei and Trina Solar have left the joint venture they set up with monocrystalline module maker Longi. The JV, called Lijiang Silicon Co Ltd, was established in late 2016. Longi will now take over full ownership. Tongwei and Trina Solar had held shares of 15% and 25%, respectively. The joint venture was set up for monocrystalline wafer production and had an annual manufacturing capacity ...

