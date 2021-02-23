Point Roberts, Washington and Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Investorideas.com, a leading investor news resource on health and wellness stocks releases a sector snapshot looking at a health revolution taking place with the growing functional mushroom and psychedelic mushroom markets, featuring Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV).

According to Data Bridge Market Research, "The functional mushroom market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 7.22% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 555.94 billion by 2028. The increasing use of the ingredient in the healthcare sector is escalating the growth of functional mushroom market."

New to the functional mushroom market, Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV), a provider of wellness and cannabidiol (CBD) products for both humans and pets just announced the expansion of its DailyLifeCBD product line to include a suite of functional mushroom-infused products. The Company, having recently acquired DailyLifeCBD to enter the health and wellness sector, is looking to expand its range of complementary well-being products with an emphasis on natural and organic ingredients.

Due to the Covid-19 global pandemic, consumers are increasingly searching for ways to boost their immune system, seen by the market growth of alternative and complementary products. Functional (or medicinal) mushrooms possess beneficial properties such as antibacterial, anti-inflammatory and immunomodulating effects - meaning they help keep the immune system in balance. Functional mushrooms are specific varieties, such as Shiitake, Reishi, Maitake and Chaga, amongst others.

Having recently expanded into the health and wellness sector through its acquisition of DailyLifeCBD - a website selling CBD products for people - LRSV is now pursuing the development and commercialization of rapid onset treatments capable of improving health outcomes such as depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), as well as substance and alcohol use disorders.

"We are very excited and much looking forward to the opportunity for growth brought by the sale and distribution of our new premium, functional mushroom-infused suite of products. As a Company, our focus continues to be on providing high quality, natural products that can benefit the health and wellbeing of consumers," commented Rene Lauritsen, CEO at Link Reservations Inc. "At the same time we aim to continue growing our revenue and increasing shareholder value through acquisitions and product range expansion. The LRSV team is confident of the potential that this new product suite has in enhancing the health and wellness of millions of consumers," he added.

The Company plans to initiate activities through DailyLifeCBD with a range of non-edible lifestyle products for people and expand on the range as the site and demand grows. LRSV is considering the possibility of a subsidiary solely focused on its mushroom-infused products.

"Our expectation, based on discussions with our manufacturer is to have these new products available for sale in the coming weeks - we are very excited by this. We will keep shareholders and the investment community updated through press releases as developments arise," said Lauritsen.

Finally, if and when Federal and jurisdiction laws allow, Link Reservations Inc. (OTC Pink: LRSV) is setting its eyes on a greater prize, with a potential suite of psychedelic mushroom-infused products to follow the functional mushroom products.

The Psychedelic mushroom stock sector has grown enough that an ETF has been created around it, currently trading on the NEO Exchange, the HORIZONS PSYCHEDELIC STOCK INDEX ETF is an indication of future growth opportunities.

TOP 10 HOLDINGS AS AT FEBRUARY 12, 2021:

Security Name Weight SEELOS THERAPEUTICS INC 12.51% NUMINUS WELLNESS INC 10.09% FIELD TRIP HEALTH LTD 9.99% MIND MEDICINE (MINDMED) INC SUB VTG 9.49% COMPASS PATHWAYS PLC ADR 8.71% RED LIGHT HOLLAND CORP 6.9% GREENBROOK TMS INC NEW 6.82% CYBIN INC 6.24% REVIVE THERAPEUTICS LTD. 5.14%

JOHNSON & JOHNSON 4%

Last week, Revive Therapeutics Ltd., a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of therapeutics for medical needs and rare disorders and one of the holdings in the ETF announced that, further to its press release dated December 21, 2020, it has entered into an asset purchase agreement with Newscope Capital Corporation to acquire the full rights to PharmaTher Inc.'s intellectual property (the "Acquired Assets") pertaining to psilocybin (the "Acquisition"). PharmaTher, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Newscope, is a specialty life sciences company focused on the research and development of psychedelic pharmaceuticals.

"With this acquisition, we have solidified our foundation in having a leading psychedelics pharmaceutical platform with a focus on proprietary psilocybin-based therapeutics that includes the development of an oral thin film product in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Madison, a novel biosynthetic version of psilocybin based on a natural biosynthesis enzymatic platform developed by Dr. Gavin Williams, Professor and Researcher at North Carolina State University, a clinical study with the University of Wisconsin evaluating psilocybin in the treatment of methamphetamine use disorder, and PharmaTher's psilocybin research initiatives and intellectual property in stroke, traumatic brain injury, cancer and drug combinations," said Michael Frank, CEO of Revive. "We are now in a position to advance our psilocybin program for future clinical development in various unmet clinical needs in mental health, cancer and neurological disorders."

Looking at how psychedelic mushrooms may be playing a role in mental health, in late January Champignon Brands Inc.Chairman and CEO, Roger McIntyre announced the opening of a new Canadian Rapid Treatment Center of Excellence (CRTCE) clinic in Ottawa, Ontario. This third clinic joins the Mississauga and Toronto clinics (CRTCE Clinics) in addressing the unmet need of depression and suicide through novel ketamine therapy treatment.

"Over twenty clinical trials have demonstrated that ketamine and esketamine have rapid and robust antidepressant effects in patients that have failed to respond to conventional antidepressants. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the need for effective treatment has become exponentially critical," said Dr. Joshua Rosenblat, Medical Director, CRTCE. "Ketamine treatment for depression is very difficult to access in Canada. This third clinic should allow more people to access treatment."

MindMed, a psychedelic medicine biotech company that discovers, develops and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness announced just recently that it will acquire HealthMode, a digital medicine and therapeutics startup that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled digital measurement to increase the precision and speed of clinical research and patient monitoring.

MindMed Co-Founder and CEO, J.R. Rahn said, "Our mission is to make MindMed as much a digital medicine company as a drug development company. With the addition of Dan and Bradford's team of engineers and product experts, our digital medicine division, Albert, is now the Special Ops of digital medicine, applying machine learning to drug development and patient care. The future of modern mental healthcare and psychedelic medicine ultimately will rely on improving infrequent, self-reported and observed measures for mental health to a paradigm where the continual digital measurement of our mind and body is as vital as the drug treatment itself. In effect, we see a future mental health treatment paradigm where potential drug products such as our LSD experiential therapy might be prescribed right alongside software application programming interfaces (APIs) to prepare the patient for treatment and optimally monitor the after-care of one's anxiety disorder."

What does the future hold for functional and psychedelic mushrooms for consumers and investors? According to a recent article,"After successfully traveling through the niche wellness-to-mainstream pipeline, mushrooms are set to get more "magical" with the prospect of wider legalization of psychedelics."

