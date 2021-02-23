Hilversum, Netherlands--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Readen Holding Corp. (OTC Pink: RHCO), a diversified holding company, today announced that it has launched its proprietary e-Voucher, READIES ( www.readies.biz ), across 24, 000 retail stores in Europe. READIES eVoucher will be targeted towards consumers who prefer to protect their privacy and security when engaging in online retail, gaming, gambling and the adult entertainment industry. This unique payment solution will resolve issues for merchants, who previously have been unable to receive traditional online payments, due to the nature of their industry. This unique product offering will also address and provide online access to the 30% of eligible participant's globally that do not have a Credit/Debit Card. READIES infrastructure is supported RHCO's recent acquisition, OkePay ( www.okepay.biz ), a leading Payment Gateway and Payment Services Provider (PSP), which will service READIES user's online purchases, retail store sales and participating merchant redemptions.

RHCO believes that with the launch of READIES, the Company can become a major player in the global gaming industry, which, is expected to reach a value of $170 billion by the end of this year, exceeding previous forecasts by as much as 50%.

Richard Klitsie, CEO of RHCO stated, "I am thrilled that we have been able to launch READIES so soon after our acquisition of OkePay. The Company is now a major step closer to being an integral participant in the $4.7 Trillion Global Payment Market. With client acquisition being pivotal to our success, READIES certainly provides that explosive growth."

RHCO is a diversified holding company, with an operating history of over 30 years, which seeks opportunities to acquire and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns, in order to maximize value for all shareholders. RHCO has subsidiaries and liaison offices in Europe and Asia.

For further information please contact RHCO at info@readenholdingcorp.com or +852 3950 5911



