Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Lumotive, a leading developer of scalable, solid-state LiDAR systems for smartphones, industrial automation, robotics and automotive applications, today announced its inclusion for the second consecutive year in JMP Securities' Efficient Fifty list of "the most interesting private companies in industrial and energy technology."

Key Takeaways:

New list of "the most interesting private companies in industrial and energy technology."

LiDAR sensors pivotal for industrial automation, robotics, transportation, smartphones

Founded in 2018, Lumotive is a leader in solid-state LiDAR systems, developing high-performance solutions for smartphones, industrial automation, robotics and automotive applications. The Seattle-based company's LiDAR solutions leverage revolutionary beam-steering technology based on patented Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces to deliver an unprecedented combination of high performance (as measured by range, resolution and frame rate) and readiness for mass adoption (measured by cost, reliability and size). Lumotive's random access beam-steering chips enable the industry's first software-defined LiDAR with region-of-interest scanning, object tracking and advanced perception capabilities. Lumotive's investors include Bill Gates and Quan Funds. For more information, go to www.lumotive.com or to Twitter @LumotiveLidar.



