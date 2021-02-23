Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2021) - Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial results for the first quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Business Highlights: Q1 and Subsequent Events

During the first quarter of fiscal 2021 and to the date hereof, the Company has completed the final steps of its strategic review and reorganization and has made significant advancements in growing the business through acquisitions as follows:

Strategic Review and Reorganization

On August 5, 2020, the Company entered into settlement agreements with trade creditors and related parties representing $1,106,340 to convert such amounts owed into 44,253,581 units at a deemed price of $0.025 per unit.

On October 8, 2020, the holders of the March 2018 convertible debentures agreed to amend the terms of such debentures to allow for a forced conversion and on October 28, 2020, the Company exercised its forced conversion right. The total conversions (both voluntary and forced conversions) resulted in a reduction of liabilities in the amount of $6,279,820.

On November 5, 2020, the Company completed the sale of 100% of its interest in NH Distribution California Inc. and Calyx Brands Inc. (the "Calyx Sale"). With the completion of the Calyx Sale, the Company has eliminated over $12 million in liabilities from its balance sheet.

On November 18, 2020, the holders of the August 2018 10% secured convertible debentures ("August 2018 Debentures") adopted a waiver and consent which included an extension of the maturity by one year to August 3, 2022.

On January 6, 2021 the Company announced that it has terminated its agreement to acquire Green Therapeutics ("GT" or "Green Therapeutics") and has an agreement for the repayment of its US$1,050,000 debt in the form of shares of Australis Capital Inc. ("Australis") priced at a deemed price of $0.20 per share, as part of the sale of GT to Australis.

Growth and Acquisitions

On August 17, 2020, the Company completed the acquisition of Psychedelic Science Corp.("PSC") (formally Kruzo LLC) a company developing products and conducting research in the emerging area of psychoactive and non-psychoactive therapy and wellness. Further, on February 9, 2021, PSC entered into a research services agreement with KGK Science Inc. ("KGK") pursuant to which KGK will provide PSC with research and development services in relation to mescaline and various types of psychedelic cacti.

On January 28, 2021, the Company announced that the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division ("MED") has provided its conditional approval for the Company to complete the acquisition of Palo Verde LLC. Palo Verde is a Colorado based processor and manufacturer of cannabis vape and edible products with approximately US$2 million in annual revenues. Upon completion of the Palo Verde acquisition the Company is anticipated to have the ability to fund working capital requirements thereby allowing for growth in this business.

On January 29, 2021, the Company announced that it has signed a binding letter of intent to acquire 100% of California-based OutCo Labs Inc. which specializes in manufacturing and retailing premium quality cannabis flower and high margin extract products with annual run rate revenues of approximately USD $8.0 million.

First Quarter Financial Highlights

Summary Income Statement

3 Months ended October 31, 2020 3 Months ended October 31, 2019

$

$ Total sales 1,382,594 6,693,842 Cost of goods sold ("COGS") (1,180,193)

(5,121,846)

Gross Profit 202,401 1,571,996 Interest income 49,904 47,342 Operating Expenses 2,125,700 4,841,932 Other Items (8,028)

103,996 Pre-Tax Income (1,865,367)

(3,326,590)

Net comprehensive Income (1,877,154)

(3,280,813)

Loss per share (basic) (0.002)

(0.009)

Loss per share (diluted) (0.00)

(0.009)



During the three months ended October 31, 2020 the Company revenues were $1.3 million compared with $6.7 million in the corresponding quarter of the prior year. This reduction was due to the reduced level of activity at Calyx Brands Inc. ("Calyx").

The reduced level of sales as well as reduced margins at Calyx resulted in a decline in gross profit to $202,401 during the first quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared with $1.6 million in the first quarter of the previous year.

Operating expenses declined to $2.1 million during the quarter ended October 31, 2020 compared with $4.8 million during the corresponding period of the prior year.

Summary Balance Sheet

October 31, 2020 July 31, 2020

$

$ Current Assets 5,394,932 3,101,291 Total Assets 11,764,653 6,681,656 Total Liabilities 23,408,992 28,581,059 Shareholder's Equity (11,644,339)

(21,899,403)



The most significant changes to the balance sheet during the first quarter were as follows:

The elimination of over $7 million in liabilities through settlement of payables for common shares and conversion of $6.3 million of convertible debentures; and

The addition of approximately $700,000 in cash, $1.4 million in investments and $3 million in goodwill associated with the acquisition of PSC.

Significant strengthening of the balance sheet took place after the end of the first quarter including the following:

The Calyx Sale which eliminated over $12 million in liabilities including $5.3 million in various taxes payable; and

Completion of an agreement with the owners of GT for the repayment of loans due to the Company upon closing of the sale of GT to Australis Capital Inc. ("Australis"). If the sale of GT is completed, the repayment of the loans currently outstanding, after recent note sales, will be in the form of Australis common shares at a valuation of $0.20 per share. At the current market price for Australis shares, the value of the shares to be received by the Company represents almost $5 million.

"After considerable work in the assessment and reorganization of the Company and its business units, we are very pleased to have succeeded in these initiatives. While there are some remaining renegotiations and settlements, our balance sheet has materially improved relative to a year earlier," stated Robert Wilson, CFO of Nutritional High. "We would like to thank all of our debenture holders and other creditors for their cooperation, patience and assistance in this process."

Update on Management Cease Trade Order

As a result of the change of management, strategic review and a corporate reorganization the Company experienced a delay in the completion of its audit of the annual financial statements for the year ended July 31, 2020 and, by extension, completion of the first quarter statement for the period ending October 31, 2020.

With the completion and filing of both the annual audited, and first quarter financial statements, the Company has met the deadline under the Management Cease Trade Order by the Ontario Securities Commission ("MCTO"). As such, the Company expects that the MCTO will be revoked on February 25, 2021.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ edibles and vape product lines from production to market in various markets including Colorado where its award winning FLÏ products are manufactured by Palo Verde, LLC, an independent licensed producer. The Company signed a purchase agreement for Palo Verde and on January 28, 2021, received conditional regulatory approval to close the acquisition.

The Company also owns Psychedelic Science which is working with Rangsit University in Thailand to consider the medical benefits of various psychedelic cacti.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

