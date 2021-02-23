German consultancy Enervis said the European market last year saw a 50% drop in new PPA-linked photovoltaic projects, compared to 2019. This year, however, higher capture prices for the PV energy source should enable a larger number of deals to be closed.From pv magazine Germany In 2020, around 12 GW of unsubsidized photovoltaic and wind power projects were announced in Europe, according to German consultancy Enervis. Compared to 2019, there was a decrease of around 50% in PV projects and a 30% drop in offshore and onshore wind parks, according to the updated analysis document Status quo: Market ...

