Roman Buegler named VP of Research and Development

Arturo, an AI-powered platform that derives property insights and predictive analytics from aerial and satellite imagery, announced the addition of machine learning expert Roman Buegler to the team as vice president of research and development. Based in Munich, Buegler will be focused on building out the team to develop new machine learning products and further expand Arturo's property analytics capabilities on satellite and aerial imagery for the global insurance industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005832/en/

Roman Buegler, Arturo's vice president of research and development (Photo: Business Wire)

"As we continue to expand our suite of insurance solutions, we are very fortunate to add Roman to our deep bench of talent, bolstering our research and development team with one of the most accomplished professionals in insurtech," said Benjamin Tuttle, Arturo's chief technology officer. "Roman's knowledge of Property Casualty and Reinsurance is second to none, and he has years of experience leveraging machine learning to help analyze properties and process claims more efficiently. Coupled with our industry-leading access to aerial imagery from multiple sources, this new hire positions us to build on our existing product, providing clients with constantly improving insights that help them monitor their book of business and mitigate risk."

Prior to Arturo, Buegler held senior roles in innovation and client relations for some of the biggest reinsurers in the world. Buegler joined Arturo from Munich Re, where he previously led the development of a fully cloud-based AI claims triage solution for hurricane-prone insurers in the U.S. and the Caribbean, and also launched innovation labs within the company. Before that, he worked in project management, customer success and consultative capacities for a wide range of insurance companies internationally.

"The ability to extract data from aerial images has had a transformative impact on the insurance industry, and Arturo is wholly focused on continuing to unlock the value of this imagery," said Buegler. "Artificial intelligence is proving critical for insurance companies to stay relevant and compete in our fast-changing industry. Having processed over 25 million transactions and counting, Arturo's platform continues to deliver major value for insurers looking to improve accuracy and speed of assessments and claims."

Buegler will report to Tuttle and he will also work closely with Chief Strategy Officer Neil Pearson and CEO John-Isaac Clark.

ABOUT ARTURO

Arturo is a deep learning spin-out from American Family Insurance relentlessly committed to delivering highly accurate physical property characteristic data and predictive analysis for residential and commercial properties for use in the Property Casualty (P&C) Insurance, Reinsurance, Lending, and Securities markets.

Leveraging the latest satellite, aerial, and ground-level imagery, as well as unique proprietary data sources, Arturo's deep learning models provide differentiated property data unparalleled by any other provider often in as little as 5 seconds. To learn more about Arturo, Inc., visit: www.arturo.ai or follow on Twitter @arturo_ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005832/en/

Contacts:

Media

Shlomo Morgulis

Antenna Spaces

arturo@antennagroup.com

646-957-3365