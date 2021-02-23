Procure Holdings LLC forms Advancing Equality Inc to develop Diversity and Inclusion Indexes

LEVITTOWN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Procure Holdings ("Procure") has established Advancing Equality Inc ("AEI") to develop Diversity and Inclusion Indexes ("D&I indexes") using trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and intellectual property ("IP"). Procure, and its' affiliated partner, Tull's Alpha Global Consultancy LLC ("TAG"), will apply proprietary IP to develop and distribute D&I Indexes using Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion ('DEQI") scores.

The DEQI scores will provide investors with an independent source of data that rates companies within the D&I Indexes. The final D&I equity selections will use an ESG overlay process to select companies that are ESG and D&I qualified. AEI will seek to license their indexes for listed and OTC ETP products.

"The scores and equity weighting factors will provide horizontal and vertical time series data across multiple diversity groups on companies included and excluded during the equity selection process" said Bob Tull, President of Procure Holdings. These scores can be used to help corporations, through consulting and board education, to improve their understanding for every member of the public they serve.

"The DEQI scores will be distributed to the markets using TAG and their key data distribution partners" said George Tull. "We believe this data will provide investors, corporations and key government agencies with a greater understanding as to their successes, and failures, in dealing with minorities."

In today's world, corporations and government agencies must have a greater understanding for the needs of minority and diversity groups and the impacts of their current practices. Major banks, investment banks and insurance companies have underserved these groups historically and should seek to increase their understanding of these growing population sectors in order to achieve future revenue objectives. It is our hope that the DEQI scores will be able to reflect that by doing good, investors and the corporations within the Indexes will do well.

About Procure Holdings

Procure Holdings is a diversified holding company whose assets include ProcureAM, LLC, Procure Expertise and Procure Innovations. The operating companies focus on asset management, asset management financial infrastructure, consulting, and IP licensing. Procure Holdings LLC is based in Levittown, Pennsylvania and was established by renowned industry veterans Robert Tull and Andrew Chanin.

About Tull's Alpha Global Consultancy LLC

George Tull is the President and CEO of TAG and Symbol Master Inc. and is a well-known data authority on the current and future state needs of the financial markets within the U.S. capital markets. Headquartered in Brooklyn New York, TAG offers multiple level of services to market data venders, equity and derivative exchanges, trading houses, brokers, and hedge funds.

For additional information

Please contact Bob Tull or Andrew Chanin at Procure Holdings LLC

rt@prohld.com

215-486-7242

SOURCE: Procure Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630928/Procure-Holdings-LLC-forms-Advancing-Equality-Inc-to-develop-Diversity-and-Inclusion-Indexes