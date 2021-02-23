Anzeige
Dow Jones News
23.02.2021 | 17:22
Lyxor ETF - Change of the name of the Funds

DJ Lyxor ETF - Change of the name of the Funds 

Lyxor International Asset Management (GILS) 
Lyxor ETF - Change of the name of the Funds 
23-Feb-2021 / 15:48 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Société d'investissement à capital variable 
Registered Office: 
28-32, Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg 
RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 
(the "Company") 
 
NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF (the "Sub-FundS") 
 
Amendment to the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Funds 
 
Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") 
and in the latest Prospectus of the Company. 
 
Luxembourg, February 23rd , 2021 
 
Dear Shareholders, 
 
We hereby inform you that the following changes, as described in the present notice, will be effective at the opening 
of February 24th, 2021 in relation to the Sub-Funds. 
 
Hence, from the date hereof: 
 
Change of the name of the Sub-Funds 
 
As an on-going effort of improvement of its fixed income range, the Management Company wishes to rename the Sub-Funds 
as follows: 
 
Previous name of the Sub-Funds                           New name of the Sub-Funds                             Ticker 
                                                                                                               BBG 
Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS   Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) MTIX LN 
ETF                                                      UCITS ETF 
Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF        Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF          GILS LN 
Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR)   GILI LN 
UCITS ETF                                                UCITS ETF 
Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF   Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF          GIL5 LN

As a result, the "Core" range now only includes all maturity exposures and provides more clarity on the underlying exposures of each Sub-Fund.

The Sub-Funds will otherwise retain all their other characteristics, in particular the codes used in trading and the total fees. In particular, these changes do not represent a modification of the investment policy of the Sub-Fund.

The new Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents of the Sub-Funds may be obtained on request from the Management Company to client-services-etf@lyxor.com, or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website: www.lyxoretf.com.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com

Yours sincerely,

For the Board of Directors ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          LU1407892592, LU1407892592, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1650491282 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:          GILS 
Sequence No.:  94167 
EQS News ID:   1170544 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 10:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
