DJ Lyxor ETF - Change of the name of the Funds

Lyxor International Asset Management (GILS) Lyxor ETF - Change of the name of the Funds 23-Feb-2021 / 15:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'investissement à capital variable Registered Office: 28-32, Place de la Gare L-1616 Luxembourg RCS Luxembourg B 115 129 (the "Company") NOTICE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS ETF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) UCITS ETF MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG - Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF (the "Sub-FundS") Amendment to the Prospectus and the Key Investor Information Document of the Sub-Funds Terms not specifically defined herein shall have the same meaning as in the articles of incorporation (the "Articles") and in the latest Prospectus of the Company. Luxembourg, February 23rd , 2021 Dear Shareholders, We hereby inform you that the following changes, as described in the present notice, will be effective at the opening of February 24th, 2021 in relation to the Sub-Funds. Hence, from the date hereof: Change of the name of the Sub-Funds As an on-going effort of improvement of its fixed income range, the Management Company wishes to rename the Sub-Funds as follows: Previous name of the Sub-Funds New name of the Sub-Funds Ticker BBG Lyxor Euro Government Inflation Linked Bond (DR) UCITS Lyxor Core Euro Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) MTIX LN ETF UCITS ETF Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF GILS LN Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts Inflation-Linked (DR) Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked Bond (DR) GILI LN UCITS ETF UCITS ETF Lyxor Core FTSE Actuaries UK Gilts 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS ETF GIL5 LN

As a result, the "Core" range now only includes all maturity exposures and provides more clarity on the underlying exposures of each Sub-Fund.

The Sub-Funds will otherwise retain all their other characteristics, in particular the codes used in trading and the total fees. In particular, these changes do not represent a modification of the investment policy of the Sub-Fund.

The new Prospectus and Key Investor Information Documents of the Sub-Funds may be obtained on request from the Management Company to client-services-etf@lyxor.com, or consulted as from the Effective Date on the following website: www.lyxoretf.com.

For any questions, do not hesitate to contact Lyxor Client Services at the following contact details: Phone number +33 (0)1 42 13 42 14 - Email address: client-services-etf@lyxor.com

Yours sincerely,

For the Board of Directors -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407892592, LU1407892592, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1650491282 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: GILS Sequence No.: 94167 EQS News ID: 1170544 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 10:49 ET (15:49 GMT)