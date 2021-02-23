Arctic Blue LLC ("Arctic Blue") is pleased to announce that preparations are well underway for launch of Arctic Blue Diamonds, an online marketplace for discerning customers to shop ethically-mined diamonds from the Arctic, with a focus on uniquely beautiful, blue-fluorescing stones.

Arctic Blue Chairman and veteran mining executive Patrick Evans commented: "In more than 20 years of diamond mining, I have never seen anything quite as beautiful as a blue-fluorescing diamond. Almost exclusively found in the Arctic, they are wonders of the natural world. Travelers from far and wide come to the Arctic every year to witness the incredible beauty of the region, including the phenomenal northern lights. These diamonds truly capture that magic and mystery, and it is with great pride that we are now able to share the opportunity to own them."

Matthew Evans, Arctic Blue CEO, added: "Today's customers want to know if the diamonds they're buying are ethically sourced, but they don't have to compromise with a synthetic stone to feel good about their purchase. All our goods meet the highest standards of environmental protection because they are mined in the conflict-free Arctic regions of Canada and Russia. Additionally, these producers provide vital employment opportunities to indigenous communities-the same cannot be said for lab-grown diamond manufacturers."

Evans continued: "Our online marketplace will provide exceptional value to customers. Traditional jewelry retailers add large markups to their goods which make genuine diamonds unaffordable for many customers. By partnering directly with major producers and midstream cutters/polishers, we effectively cut out brick-and-mortar retailers, allowing for a more convenient, enjoyable, and affordable diamond shopping experience. It's time to bring fine jewelry shopping into the 21st century."

About Arctic Blue Diamonds

Arctic Blue Diamonds is an online marketplace for natural diamonds and diamond jewelry, with a focus on Arctic diamonds exhibiting natural blue fluorescence (a soft-colored glow when exposed to ultraviolet light). It is expected to launch in June 2021. Follow our progress and find your glow at www.arcticblue.com.

