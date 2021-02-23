JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Announces changes to lenders under its Senior Facility
London, February 23
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
JZCP announces changes to lenders under its Senior Facility
23 February 2021
JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces that Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited have sold their interest in the Company's senior secured debt facility to clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC.
For the avoidance of any doubt, there are no changes to the quantum or terms of the existing facility and there is no impact on the Company's balance sheet as a consequence.
