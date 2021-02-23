Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.02.2021 | 17:27
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Announces changes to lenders under its Senior Facility

JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Announces changes to lenders under its Senior Facility

PR Newswire

London, February 23

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

JZCP announces changes to lenders under its Senior Facility

23 February 2021

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, announces that Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited have sold their interest in the Company's senior secured debt facility to clients and funds advised and sub-advised by Cohanzick Management, LLC and CrossingBridge Advisors, LLC.

For the avoidance of any doubt, there are no changes to the quantum or terms of the existing facility and there is no impact on the Company's balance sheet as a consequence.

For further information:

Ed Berry
FTI Consulting		+44 (0)7703 330 199
David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.		+1 (212) 485 9410
Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited		+44 (0)1481 745385
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.