DJ Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group Management Presentation

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research: City of London Investment Group Management Presentation 23-Feb-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Hardman Talks | City of London Investment Group Management Presentation The City of London Investment Group management team gave a webinar on Thursday 18 February 2021. The asset manager delivered a well-rounded business overview. Management spoke on their dividend policy, and discussed the Karpus merger and integration as well as the diversifying investment strategies. We were pleased to be met with an interactive audience, fielding questions about the company's growth rate, capacity constraints with rising FuM, and growing cash balances. Watch the recording: https://youtu.be/7KLqRMjONdE If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest on our website here. The Hardman Talks series is designed to share the latest sector insights and company investment cases from our corporate clients and our expert team of analysts. Click here to subscribe to the Hardman Talks channel on YouTube. To contact us: Hardman & Co 1 Frederick's Place London EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: For the past 25 years Hardman has been producing specialist research designed to improve investors' understanding of companies, sectors, industries and investment securities. Our analysts are highly experienced in their sectors, and have often been highly rated by professional investors for their knowledge. Our focus is to raise companies' profiles across the UK and abroad with outstanding research, investor engagement programmes and advisory services. Some of our notes have been commissioned by the company which is the subject of the note; this is clearly stated in the disclaimer where this is the case.

Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259.

Our research is provided for the use of the professional investment community, market counterparties and sophisticated and high net worth investors as defined in the rules of the regulatory bodies. It is not intended to be made available to unsophisticated retail investors. Anyone who is unsure of their categorisation should consult their professional advisors. This research is neither an offer, nor a solicitation, to buy or sell any security. Please read the note for the full disclaimer. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1170550 23-Feb-2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 23, 2021 11:00 ET (16:00 GMT)