Hazmat University Updated Training Guide, Highlighting the Benefits of Online Training in 2021

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / The handling and transportation of dangerous goods industry is a highly regulated one, with compliance laws and regulations in a constant state of flux.

As an organization dedicated to educating shippers and carriers of dangerous goods, Hazmat University provides world-class hazmat and dangerous goods training, as well as software and consulting services, to ensure safety and compliance throughout the industry.

As of February 2021, Hazmat University is proud to announce an update to its renowned Hazmat Training Guide, in addition to highlighting why online training is the preferred method of hazmat education and compliance in 2021.

Hazmat University Updated Online Training Guide

As a leader in online hazmat training, education and certifications, Hazmat University has its finger on the pulse of the ever-evolving regulatory landscape surrounding the storage, handling, shipping, and transportation of hazardous materials.

Hazmat University is constantly updating itsonline training guide and materials to reflect updates to laws, regulations, and compliance requirements. This updated curriculum ensures its students always have access to the most relevant information needed in order to maintain compliance.

This quarter's updates include information to reflect new Federal and international training requirements.

The Guide Covers Updated Information on Required Training

Updates in the guide include but are not limited to those specific to meeting requirements outlined in the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations Title 49 (49 CFR) and International regulations IATA and IMDG).

The Updated Hazmat University Training Guide Helps Those Dealing with Hazardous Materials Learn What is being Required of Them:

The definition of hazardous materials

Criteria of the nine major hazard classes

How to effectively navigate complicated regulatory requirements

About meeting standards of packing, labeling, marking and documentation

About requirements for provision and availability of Emergency Response Information

Regulatory exceptions

Hazmat security awareness and risk management

How to comply with safety standards

The Training Guide also Includes Modules Specific to:

General awareness training

Function specific training

Safety training

Security awareness

Types of Training Courses Include:

49 CFR (DOT) - shipping by ground

IATA - shipping by air

IMDG - shipping by vessel

Multimodal training covering any combination of air, ground, and vessel transport

General awareness training

Lithium batteries training

Limited quantities training

Online Hazmat Training is the Path Forward for 2021 and Beyond

Starting in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has and continues to pose significant challenges across virtually every industry, including hazardous materials transport. For those dealing with hazardous materials, maintaining training and compliance standards through in-person educational settings was near impossible.

As organizations continue to adapt to the 'new normal,' forward-thinking businesses are leaning into online training and education as a way to ensure compliance without sacrificing the quality of instruction.

With new COVID-19 variants and a slower than anticipated vaccine rollout threatening to prolong the pandemic well into 2021 (and perhaps beyond), online training modalities offer a safe, reliable, convenient, and cost-effective way to meet hazmat training compliance required by law.

The Benefits of Transitioning to Online Hazmat Training

Hazmat University brings clients the flexibility and convenience of self-paced learning.

Cost-Effective and Time Saving: Eliminate travel costs to and from traditional classroom settings with a program that is competitively priced and designed to streamline efficiency.

Interactive Learning: According to Hazmat University, training and education are only as good as they are effective. With curriculums designed by industry experts and created to the highest standards, graduates of its programs meet or exceed industry standards and regulatory requirements.

Instant Proof of Completion (Certificates): Immediate proof of completion and compliance without the wait of traditional snail mail.

About Hazmat University and the Bureau of Dangerous Goods

Hazmat University's unique online platform enables enterprises and their hazmat employees to partake in specialized hazmat material transportation training for ground, air and vessel modes of transportation.

This training covers specialized shipment protocols, processing and handling regulations, and compliance, as well as general awareness training, in order to ensure both public and environmental safety.

Those interested in learning more about Hazmat University certification trainings are encouraged to contact them via their official website.

