Bioline Agrosciences (InVivo) Acquires Dudutech (Kenya) and Reaffirms its Global Ambitions in Biocontrol

PARIS, FRANCE / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Bioline Agrosciences (InVivo Group) announces the acquisition of the Kenyan Biocontrol Company Dudutech from the British Company Flamingo Group International (a World Leader in the production and sale of Cut Flowers & Plants and Fresh Vegetables). The acquisition of Dudutech marks an important step for Bioline Agrosciences, which is becoming de facto a world-class player in the production and distribution of biocontrol solutions.

For Thierry Blandinières, CEO of InVivo group, "this acquisition is a huge step for Bioline, our agricultural subsidiary, which is becoming a major player in biocontrol at the international level. It's perfectly aligned with our vision to promote the agricultural and food transition towards a resilient agrosystem, by deploying innovative and responsible solutions and products."

Giles Turrell, CEO of the Flamingo Group ( Suppliers to major UK and European Supermarkets plus Digital Retail Channels, of Fresh Cut Flowers, Plants, and Fresh Produce ) said: "Flamingo, with its substantial Growing operations in Kenya and Ethiopia, will continue to use Integrated Crop Management solutions as a production strategy. Therefore, it made sense for us to select Bioline Agrosciences as the future owner of Dudutech and preferred supplier. Our leading position in technology with a strong commitment to sustainable farming, will ensure premium quality and innovative biocontrol solutions are widely available for our Group."

Laurent MARTEL, CEO of Bioline Group, adds that "our group continues its internationalization development, by establishing itself in East Africa. This new site in Kenya will be the spearhead of our expansion in Africa to promote new environmental-friendly technologies in agriculture."

A local biofactory for a local market

Created in 2001, Dudutech is Africa's leader in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) with a wealth of experience in designing and delivering biological pest control solutions. With its new biofactory in Kenya Bioline Agrosciences owns now 8 production sites in the world (Europe/ North America and Africa). According to Ludwik Pokorny, CEO of Bioline Agrosciences, "the biocontrol market is growing strongly, and the acquisition of Dudutech will allow us to increase our technological leadership, complete our product portfolio. This is a unique opportunity to specialize in flower production by creating this partnership with the Flamingo Group and to bring our 40-year-old expertise on other crops in the region."

Tom Mason, who is and will remain Managing Director of Dudutech added: "this acquisition is a unique chance for us to consolidate our leading position in Africa, combining our technologies with the wellknown brand and the extensive experience of Bioline Agrosciences."

With over 40 years of experience and a solid technological background, Bioline Agrosciences is a renown world class player in biological control which specializes in offering premium quality macro biocontrol solutions to top growers around the world.

