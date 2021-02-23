Traumatic Brain Injury Market To Witness Growth at a CAGR of 5.54% for the Study Period 2018-2030 in the 7MM

- Traumatic Brain Injury Market size is expected to grow owing to the rise in investments by private players and a significant increase in R&D of novel therapeutic alternatives.

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) Market Report provides a comprehensive view of epidemiological trends, treatment approaches, unmet needs present in the TBI treatment market, and the pipeline therapies expected to impact the Traumatic Brain Injury market in the next decade in the 7MM (the US, EU5 (the UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), and Japan).

The TBI market report lays forward the recent collaborations, deals, amongst companies, pharma companies accelerating the Traumatic Brain Injury market forward, along with ongoing clinical trials, and recent happenings in the TBI market landscape.

Some of the key highlights from the Traumatic Brain Injury Market Report:

The current Traumatic Brain Injury Market treatment options include psychostimulants, antidepressants, antiparkinsonian agents, and anticonvulsants.

The primary goal of Traumatic Brain Injury treatment is to prevent any secondary injury to the brain.

Pipeline drugs such as VAS203 (Vasopharm), NeuroSTAT (NeuroVive Pharmaceutical), CEVA101 (Cellvaton), among others are being assessed as potential therapies to be available in the Traumatic Brain Injury market in the coming future.

Expected launch of pipeline therapies with novel MoA is in 2024, 2025 and 2026

Out of all the emerging therapies, VAS203, is expected to reach around $2.5B by 2030

In 2019, NeuroSTAT received Fast Track designation from the FDA

Traumatic Brain Injury is sudden damage to the brain, ranging from mild concussions to severe permanent brain damage, caused by a blow or jolt to the head. The common causes of injury can vary from car or motorcycle crashes, falls, sports injuries, and assaults.

Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology

The total 7MM incident cases of Traumatic Brain Injury were 4,053,203 in 2020, with males contributing more to the pool as compared to females.

DelveInsight's Traumatic Brain Injury Market Insights proffers a comprehensive outlay of the TBI epidemiology in the 7MM for the study period 2018-30 segmented into:

Total Traumatic Brain Injury Incident cases

Severity-specific cases of Traumatic Brain Injury

Gender-specific cases Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic Brain Injury Incidence Injury by Age Group

Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment Market

The Treatment modalities vary based on the severity of the injury. It ranges from daily cognitive therapy sessions to radical surgery such as bilateral decompressed craniotomies, and there exists guidelines for optimal TBI management, however, these cannot be used in every individual circumstance.

Current Traumatic Brain Injury treatment options comprise psychostimulants, antidepressants, antiparkinsonian agents, and anticonvulsants. These agents help in the management of neuropsychiatric, neurocognitive, and neurobehavioral sequelae of injury to the brain. Antidepressants such as citalopram, amitriptyline, paroxetine, sertraline, and others help in regulating the levels of the brain's natural chemical messengers. Anticonvulsant medications including sodium valproate, gabapentin, topiramate, and carbamazepine suppress the rapid and excessive firing of neurons that can lead to seizures. Anticonvulsants can also help in preventing the spread of a seizure within the brain and offer protection against possible. To manage pain, Pain managementmedications such as acetaminophen, ibuprofen, and naproxen sodium are used. To control the chemical balance and bodily movement, Motor system medications include baclofen, tizanidine, or cyclobenzaprine are prescribed.

However, there is a lack of effective treatment for TBI recovery. Besides the lack of standard treatment approaches, the disease often gets misdiagnosed or underdiagnosed. There is a clear lack of clarity around the disease prognosis. A dearth of validation studies of outcome measured among particular sub-populations in which validity, reliability, and sensitivity have been assessed previously is another major setback that hinders the effective study of epidemiology, thus pathophysiology, and treatment approaches.

It is essential to develop tools that are sensitive to changes associated with treatment and rehabilitation regardless of TBI severity.

Traumatic Brain Injury Market Outlook

Pharma players Vasopharm, NeuroVive Pharmaceutical, BioVie, and several others are working to shift the dynamics of the Traumatic Brain Injury market landscape. The launch of emerging therapies is expected to boost the market size growth during the forecast period 2021-2030. Further, the TBI market size growth is anticipated to experience a rising trend in the cases owing to an increase in the number of head injuries. There is a significant increase in the R&D that is expected to augment the development of novel therapeutic alternatives in the global Traumatic Brain Injury market during the forecast period.

Traumatic Brain Injury Pipeline Therapies

VAS203: Vasopharm

NeuroSTAT: NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

CEVA101: Cellvation

Although, past decades have witnessed an increase in medical advancements, surgical interventions in the management of acute TBI patients. However, this has led to a surge in the population of TBI survivors which also implies an increased burden of TBI survivors with various disabilities has risen. Thus, there is a need for extensive pharmacokinetic evaluation of the potential neuroprotective agents in the injured brain to ensure adequate tissue penetration once the agent is studied in efficacy trials. Then, recent trends of treatment drop-outs have emerged as a major threat to the emerging TBI pipeline therapies.

To sum it all, for effective management of TBI patients, individualizing the treatment based on the patient's condition, and competency shall help in yielding better outcomes. An increase in the knowledge and awareness among the researchers shall further contribute to the Traumatic Brain Injury market revenue thereby offering immense opportunities for the key players in the market.

Scope of the Report

Coverage : 7MM ( The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan

: 7MM ( , EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Study Period : 2018-2030

: 2018-2030 TBI Market Segmentation : By Severity, Gender and age groups

: By Severity, Gender and age groups Key Companies : Vasopharm GmbH, Abliva and cellvation

: Vasopharm GmbH, Abliva and cellvation Key TBI Pipeline Therapies : VAS203, NeuroSTAT and CEVA101

: VAS203, NeuroSTAT and CEVA101 Analysis : Comparative and conjoint analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging therapies

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of Traumatic Brain Injury Emerging therapies Tools used : SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix

: SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE analysis, BCG Matrix analysis methods.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's Views

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Executive Summary of Traumatic Brain Injury 3 Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Traumatic Brain Injury 4 Traumatic Brain Injury: Market Overview at a Glance 5 Traumatic Brain Injury: Disease Background and Overview 6 Patient Journey 7 Traumatic Brain Injury Epidemiology and Patient Population 8 Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices 9 Unmet Needs 10 Key Endpoints of Traumatic Brain Injury Treatment 11 Marketed Products 12 Emerging Therapies 13 Traumatic Brain Injury: Seven Major Market Analysis 14 Attribute analysis 15 7MM: Market Outlook 16 Access and Reimbursement Overview of Traumatic Brain Injury 17 KOL Views 18 Market Drivers 19 Market Barriers 20 Appendix 21 DelveInsight Capabilities 22 Disclaimer 23 About DelveInsight

