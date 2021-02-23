Novamind Inc.: Novamind to Present at Benzinga Conference

Psychedelics panel discussion to feature Novamind's Chief Medical Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM) (OTC PINK:NVMDF) ("Novamind" or "the Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, is pleased to announce its participation in the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference ("the Conference"), on February 25th and 26th, 2021, one of the select companies to be featured from the emerging psychedelics industry.

On Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 1:30pm EST, Novamind's CEO and Director, Yaron Conforti, will present the Company's vision for scaling access to psychedelic medicine and advancing clinical research.

"We are excited to connect with investors who share our belief that innovative mental health therapies are disrupting the current standard of care in mental health," said Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director of Novamind. "I look forward to this opportunity to share Novamind's approach to mental healthcare and clinical research in psychedelic medicine."

The Conference will also host a panel discussion on psychedelics with industry leaders including Novamind's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Reid Robison on Friday, February 26th, 2021 at 1:50pm EST.

About Novamind

Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics, retreats, and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of Cedar Psychiatry clinics and operates Cedar Clinical Research, a contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. Both Cedar Psychiatry and Cedar Clinical Research are wholly owned subsidiaries of Novamind. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

