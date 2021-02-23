Anzeige
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel announces the sale, to Crédit Agricole Immobilier, of a non-strategic asset located in Nantes

Société de la Tour Eiffel has closed the sale of a non-strategic asset located in Nantes to Crédit Agricole Immobilier, the Crédit Agricole group's multi-business real estate expert. The sale concerns a plot of over 10,000 m² occupied by a vacant building. Located on the banks of the Erdre River and the city's university campus, the site benefits from a range of services and amenities and efficient transport links (including tram line 2).

This sale constitutes another step forward in the execution of the real estate firm's disposal plan, with almost 60% of assets sold since its launch in the first half of 2019.

"Despite the ongoing difficult circumstances, Société de la Tour Eiffel is firmly pressing ahead with its plans and continues to solidify its positioning as a real estate listed company focused on offices," said Bruno Meyer, Deputy CEO, Société de la Tour Eiffel.

Advisors for the transaction: Oudot & Associés (Notaries) / BNP Paribas Real Estate (Broker)

Contact

Press Relations
Laetitia Baudon - Client Director
Shan Communications Agency
Tel. + 33 (0)1 44 50 58 79
laetitia.baudon@shan.fr
Société de la Tour Eiffel

The Société de la Tour Eiffel, with assets of € 1.9 billion, is an integrated commercial property investment company with a long-standing service culture. Operating throughout the real estate cycle, it supports its clients, companies of all sizes and from all sectors, through a demanding practice of direct management of its assets located in regions with high growth potential. The property company manages its rapidly expanding real estate assets over the long term, with a strategic refocusing plan for the 100% office portfolio, with 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in high-potential regional cities, and has established itself as a benchmark player.

Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 - Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of the IEIF Foncières and IEIF Immobilier France indices

www.societetoureiffel.com
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lnCcZ8lvZpqbyHJtYcuWa5KWmWhmlZLGbZTImmFtmJ/GamqVlmyWasXHZm9plWZt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-68017-20210211_societe-de-la-tour-eiffel_press_release_disposal_nantes.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2021 Actusnews Wire
