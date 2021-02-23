Amazing SoFlo Properties: First Luxury Shipping Container Home Community in the US Coming To Fort Lauderdale, FL

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Nathaniel Crawford, associate broker of Amazing SoFlo properties, recently announced the arrival of the first luxury container home community in the United States. The community will be based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the Victoria Park area and are expected to be the luxury container homes in South Florida and in the country. Nathaniel Crawford is a top producing luxury real estate agent specializing in South Florida real estate servicing, Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties. The announcement of the luxury shipping container home community is a natural continuation of Crawford's efforts.

Ecotainer Concept will be developing the community while Nathaniel Crawford and Amazing SoFlo Properties will handle luxury container home sales. Homes in the community will start in the mid $600's.

"Send me a direct message, I'm happy to share information about what's going on here. We'll be starting construction in the very near future," says Nathaniel Crawford.

Ecotainer is a strong advocate for container homes due to sustainability and financial impact with lower construction costs. The company is based in Miami Florida and is beginning to build a strong portfolio primarily focusing on single family, multi family, and commercial buildings.

"I believe container construction is about to reach a tipping point in the U.S. Soon we will see container communities all over the country," stated Crawford.

Nathaniel Crawford has over a decade of real estate experience and he is currently Associate Broker with Amazing SoFlo Properties. Crawford received his degree in marketing from Georgia Southwestern State University and is a South Florida native having been born in and raised in Miami.

For further information on Nathaniel Crawford or Amazing SoFlo Properties, please visit: https://NathanielCrawford.com/

For Media Contact:

Nathaniel Crawford

Amazing SoFlo Properties

Nathaniel.Crawford@gmail.com

Phone: (404) 452-4184

