Greek Startups put out a call for international talent

ATHENS, Greece, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endeavor Greece, the Greek chapter of the global organisation supporting the rise of new ecosystems, has announced this week that they will be launching a new platform targeting skilled tech experts abroad, both Greek and non-Greek, looking to connect and break into the local tech scene. Available at WorkInTech.gr, applicants can demonstrate their interest in working in the Greek tech industry by filling out a simple application form, entering a global registry of talented individuals. Leading candidates will then be connected, according to their profile, to the country's fastest-growing employers.

Greece is on the cusp of a major technological transformation. The last decade, and 2020 in particular, have positioned Greece for a massive economic turnaround powered by a new crop of tech-based enterprises. Interest in Greece as a tech destination is gaining new steam with recent announcements of Microsoft's $1.17B investment in new data centers, its latest acquisition of Softomotive and Delivery Hero's purchase of InstaShop for $360M. The past year has also demonstrated to global-level executives that work can continue across national boundaries and in particular that there is now a higher value placed on being in a locale with greater lifestyle options.

The launch of this centralized registry of international executives in tech looking to move to Greece comes at an opportune time for the country's fastest-growing startups, while aiding savvy tech executives who are increasingly putting location and lifestyle first and looking to contribute to the country's digital transformation. WorkInTech.gr is not the only initiative within the Greek tech ecosystem to attract talent and reverse brain drain. Last November, the Greek government announced a 50% income tax cut to "digital migrants" for their first seven years, when immigrating in 2021. This is on top of an existing flat tax rate for investors who decide to shift their tax residency to Greece.

"Endeavor has a strong thought leadership platform where high-impact founders communicate and push the Greek transformation narrative. Last year, our content and our initiatives reached more than 70,000 people, more than 50% of whom are talented individuals who are based abroad and who want to be connected with the Greek ecosystem. There are thousands of people out there, intrigued by mission-driven, globally disruptive, fast-growing, Greek tech founders," shares Panagiotis Karampinis, Managing Director at Endeavor Greece, and continues: "Through WorkinTech.gr, anyone can register their interest to be approached directly and potentially work for the entrepreneurs and their missions. This global registry is inline with Endeavor's efforts to foster an environment that enhances growth prospects for entrepreneurs and rapidly developing Greek companies."

The main goal behind Work in Tech is to give the opportunity to anyone who wants to work at one of the most innovative Greek tech companies, to become part of the fast-rising tech ecosystem in Greece. After filling out one simple application form, any talented Greek or foreigner, living in Greece or abroad, can now make the next step in pursuing a successful career in our country.

Endeavor is a mission-driven, global organization leading the high-impact entrepreneurship movement to drive long-term economic growth and build strong entrepreneurship ecosystems in growth markets by selecting, mentoring, and accelerating the best high-impact entrepreneurs. Since 1997, more than 2,089 Endeavor Entrepreneurs from 1,200 companies have been selected worldwide, who have created more than 4.1 million jobs and in 2019 they generated more than $24B in revenues. Endeavor Greece was launched in 2012 and now supports 106 companies at the scale-up stage, offering them a best-in-class seal of approval, an unrivaled personal and professional network, frictionless co-investment capital and peer-to-peer idea exchange in a truly global setting.

