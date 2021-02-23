Debra Johnston - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties: Top Luxury Atlanta Realtor, Debra Johnston, Reports $80 Million in 2019-2020 Closed Real Estate Sales

Debra Johnston of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices GA Properties is pleased to announce $80 Million in closed 2019-2020 sales representing Atlanta Luxury Sellers and Buyers.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Top Luxury Atlanta realtor, Debra Johnston, has worked closely with Buyers and Sellers to successfully close exceptional luxury properties for over 17 years. Through innovative marketing initiatives resulting in National press exposure for her Sellers' listings, Johnston has effectively marketed to Buyers of luxury properties. Through her extensive knowledge of the Atlanta Real Estate market, she propitiously matched the Buyers she represents with the perfect home. Johnston continues to raise the bar for the level of expertise and professionalism Atlanta Buyers and Sellers expect, which has subsequently brought her great success with 80 Million Sold in combined sales in the last two consecutive years.

Johnston has had many notable recent achievements and accolades including:

Recipient of Chairman's Circle Diamond representing Top 1/2 of 1% of BHHS Global Network, Awarded #4 in the Region, and the #1 Individual Agent in the Buckhead, Atlanta office for the seventh consecutive year.

Named to Newsweek's 'America's Best Realtors 2020' list and ranked #6 in the state of Georgia.

Selected and Interviewed by Variety Magazine to be recognized in their prestigious Showbiz Real Estate Elite report.

Interviewed by The Wall Street Journal's publication, Mansion Global in their feature discussing the uptick in out-of-state buyers to the Atlanta market.

Luxury Panel Guest at virtual Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices 2020 Real Estate Conference.

Video Shoot of Luxury Trophy Property with Architectural Digest.

Award winner in two categories for the 2020 Real Estate Awards presented by Modern Luxury Interiors for 'Most On The Scene Agent" and "Expert In Buckhead."

Countless listings featured regularly in Haute Magazine, Atlanta Business Chronicle, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, MarketWatch, FOX, USA Today, ABC, and more.

Debra Johnston comments on what factors differentiate her as a top luxury realtor in the Atlanta market; "I am dedicated and determined to give my listings the marketing they deserve to generate massive exposure on a variety of platforms to attract the right buyer for the property. I achieve this through exceptional photography and videography, Matterport 3D tours, Virtual tours with stats to show weekly activity, and my YouTube Channel of Luxury Properties. Additionally, as the Exclusive Atlanta Agent, all my properties get exposure via National and International Press Releases reaching over 90 million on acclaimed media, Social media influence reaching over 2 Million accounts per month, and regular Features on The Pinnacle List and Haute Residence. My comprehensive and innovative marketing approach is unmatched."

Debra Johnston's Notable Sales:

40 Cates Ridge, Atlanta, GA List List $7,750,000

4615 Northside Drive, Atlanta, GA List $6,500,000

1325 Monte Carlo Drive, Atlanta, GA List $5,500,000

450 Blackland Road, Atlanta, GA List List $4,585,000

505 Kenbrook Drive, Sandy Springs, GA List $4,000,000

3995 Randall Mill Drive, Atlanta, GA List $3,500,000

Debra Johnston's Current $60,000,000 Listing Inventory:

Trophy Properties -

1150 West Garmon Road, Atlanta, GA List $10,500,000

439 Blackland Road, Atlanta, GA List $10,500,000

3509 Tanner's Mill Circle, Gainesville GA List $15,500,000

Luxury Inventory -

4875 Jett Road, Atlanta, GA List $5,500,000

447 Valley Road, Atlanta, GA List $2,750,000

2716 Ridgewood Road NW, Atlanta, GA List $3,750,000

4269 Harris Trail, Atlanta, GA List $2,995,000

7860 Chestnut Hill Drive, Cumming GA List $2,700,000

75 Finch Forest Trail, Atlanta, GA List $3,500,000

4888 Jett Road, Atlanta, GA List $3,200,000

2219 Costley Mill Rd, Conyers GA List $1,550,000

Condos -

3630 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA Ritz Residences List $1,185,000

3630 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, GA Ritz Residences List $720,000

About Debra Johnston:

Debra Johnston is one of Atlanta's top luxury agents with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Georgia Properties and is a current Chairman Circle Diamond Member for the past 4 consecutive years and the #1 individual agent in the Buckhead Office of Berkshire Hathaway for the past seven consecutive years. She continues to surpass client expectations as demonstrated in her sales volume performance for over 17 years in Atlanta's luxury market serving her extensive clientele network.

Debra uniquely differentiates herself as a leader utilizing her proprietary cutting-edge marketing strategy to get her listings mass exposure through this distinctive and unique complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology coupled with superb video production and photography. The result is maximum exposure for her client's homes by featuring them on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Reuters, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. Debra is also an exclusive partner with The Pinnacle List and the exclusive Atlanta agent for Haute Residence magazine. These partnerships result in her clients' properties being regularly showcased in both selective print and online features. She is known as a Luxury Agent social media influencer by utilizing her YouTube channel with viral luxury real estate videos that engage with millions, her genuine enthusiasm for luxury real estate, and for her professionalism and confidentiality providing top customer service. With over sixteen years of experience in the luxury market, Debra is a leader in Atlanta's luxury real estate field and consistently delivers uncompromising professionalism and ultimately a positive experience for her clients. Debra continues to surpass the luxury real estate competition in Atlanta while delivering exceptional service each and every time.

To find out more about the opportunity to own one of Atlanta's premier luxury properties or to find your next home, please view Debra Johnston's website at https://debraajohnston.com or her YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/Debrajvideos

