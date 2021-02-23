Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HM5W ISIN: BMG5361W1047 Ticker-Symbol: LNH 
Tradegate
23.02.21
17:59 Uhr
7,150 Euro
+0,050
+0,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0507,20019:02
7,1007,25019:02
PR Newswire
23.02.2021 | 19:15
28 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, February 23

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

The Company announces that, on 19 February 2021, Restricted Share Awards ("RSS awards") were granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each under the LHL Restricted Share Scheme as both Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards to Alex Maloney, Executive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer and to Natalie Kershaw, Executive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Maloney was granted 356,943 RSS awards as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. Of these RSS awards 313,321 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards* and 43,622 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards**.

Ms. Kershaw was granted 201,526 RSS awards as nil-cost options over the Company's common shares of US$0.50 each. Of these RSS awards 174,653 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards* and 26,873 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards**.

*In accordance with the LHL Restricted Share Scheme rules, in the normal course of events the 2021 Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards will vest in 2024 to the extent that the Performance Conditions (measured over a three-year performance period ending 31 December 2023) have been satisfied and provided the Award holder remains employed by a Group Member on the date of vesting.

**In accordance with the LHL Restricted Share Scheme rules, exercise of the 2020 Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards may occur over the relevant vested awards at such point as the Award holder selects, up to the 10th anniversary of the date of grant. Subject to the vesting conditions, each Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Award will vest in three equal tranches. Vested awards may only be exercised in "open periods". It is anticipated that the first open period following the normal vesting date will commence in February 2022 in the case of the first tranche, in February 2023 in the case of the second tranche, and in February 2024 in the case of the third tranche.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameAlex Maloney
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director and Group Chief Executive Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Nil-cost options over Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of356,943 RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each, of which 313,321 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and 43,622 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards.
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil313,321
Nil43,622
d)Aggregated information
356,943
NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-02-19
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)NameNatalie Kershaw
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusExecutive Director and Group Chief Financial Officer
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLancashire Holdings Limited
b)LEI5493002UNUYXLHOWF752
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Nil-cost options over Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047
b)Nature of the transaction Grant of201,526RSS awards granted as nil-cost options over common shares of US$0.50 each, of which 174,653 were granted as Long Term Incentive Performance RSS Awards and 26,873 were granted as Deferred Annual Bonus RSS Awards
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil174,653
Nil26,873
d)Aggregated information
201,526
NIL
e)Date of the transaction2021-02-19
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head
Company Secretary
23 February 2021		+44 20 7264 4145
chris.head@lancashiregroup.com
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.