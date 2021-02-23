Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JZFM ISIN: GB00B8225591 Ticker-Symbol: W5XA 
Tradegate
23.02.21
16:46 Uhr
0,580 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONDOR GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONDOR GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5450,61020:06
0,5650,60520:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AURANIA RESOURCES
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AURANIA RESOURCES LTD2,190+2,82 %
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC2,260-5,83 %
CONDOR GOLD PLC0,5800,00 %
COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION2,016-3,26 %
COPPER MOUNTAIN MINING CORPORATION CDIS1,890-4,55 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.