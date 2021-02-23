BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Submission of Documents
London, February 23
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)
SUBMISSION OF DOCUMENT
Copies of the following documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism:
- Annual Report for year ended 30 November 2020
- Form of Proxy relating to the Company's Annual General Meeting
These documents will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
The Annual Report for the year ended 30 November 2020 may also be viewed at:
http://www.blackrock.com/uk/thrg
23 February 2021
