G+FLAS Life Sciences is applying CRISPR technology to develop research tools and reagents

ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and G+FLAS Life Sciences, Inc. (G+FLAS), a biotechnology company developing research tools and reagents associated with CRISPR technology, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement granting G+FLAS access to ERS Genomics' CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio.

G+FLAS supports research organizations by providing CRISPR-related biological research services, tools, and reagents. The Company produces all research tools and reagents under ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 and is applying CRISPR PLUS technology to the development of drugs and production of CRISPR genome edited plants in a non-GMO way.

ERS Genomics holds an exclusive worldwide license from co-founder and recent Nobel prize winner Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier to the foundational intellectual property covering CRISPR/Cas9 for use as a research platform.

"G+FLAS is developing genome editing applications using CRISPR/Cas9 that will further expand the reach of this important gene editing tool," said Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. "We are pleased to provide access to this Nobel Prize winning technology and look forward to seeing G+FLAS continue in its mission."

"We are very excited to sign this licensing agreement with ERS Genomics, to build on the strength of our existing platform and drive our future growth," said Sunghwa Choe, CEO of G+FLAS Life Sciences. "Based on our advanced CRISPR PLUS research technology and global-standard production process, we will continue to innovate to meet our clients' needs, to make differences in their discovery processes."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

