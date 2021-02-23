Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Full Year And Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) today announced financial results for the full year and fourth quarter of 2020 and provided financial guidance for 2021.

"In 2020, we made meaningful progress toward our goal to significantly grow and diversify 2022 revenues from products launched since 2019, highlighted by the strong execution of our U.S. launches of both Zepzelca and Xywav. Despite the pandemic, we delivered important new treatment options for patients, ensured the well-being of employees and generated significant value for shareholders. We meaningfully increased revenues, executed three product launches, advanced early- and late-stage clinical trials and added multiple new novel product candidates to our expanding pipeline, all of which exemplifies our highly effective operational execution throughout 2020, while continuing our transformation as an innovative global biopharmaceutical company," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer of Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Bruce Cozadd continued, "We expect 2021 to be another catalyst-rich year as we focus on our ambitious set of objectives, including continued growth of our marketed products, especially our recent launches of Xywav and Zepzelca, the next phase of Sunosi growth, two U.S. planned product launches, and the close of the GW Pharmaceuticals (GW) acquisition. We are excited about this transformative opportunity, which will bring together two innovative biopharmaceutical companies, to create a global neuroscience leader. We have long admired what the GW team has done to revolutionize cannabinoid-based medicine and look forward to combining our highly complementary neuroscience expertise across sleep medicine, epilepsies, movement disorders and psychiatry. We expect the GW transaction to provide accelerated, double-digit revenue growth through the addition of a near-term potential blockbuster product, provide a robust pipeline of complementary programs, and deliver substantial value to both shareholders and patients."

Robert Iannone, M.D., M.S.C.E., executive vice president, research and development, added, "2020 was a year of significant advancements as we initiated FDA submissions for JZP-458 in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and lymphoblastic lymphoma (LBL) under Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) and JZP-258 in idiopathic hypersomnia. We also continued to expand our innovative oncology and neuroscience pipelines through both internal and external collaborations, with a focus on building a highly differentiated portfolio of products to drive long-term sustainable growth. We look forward to an exciting 2021, with the opportunity for additional regulatory approvals, initiation of mid- and late-stage clinical development studies across the neuroscience and oncology therapeutic areas and the addition of a new and innovative neuroscience pipeline with the anticipated closing of the GW acquisition."

The company successfully executed on its prioritized objectives across its business during 2020. Achievements include:

Launched Xywav in the U.S. in November 2020 for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy;

for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy; Launched Zepzelca in the U.S. for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer (SCLC) on or after platinum based chemotherapy in July 2020 , six months after acquiring the U.S. licensing rights;

, six months after acquiring the U.S. licensing rights; Initiated the European rolling launch for Sunosi in May 2020 to reduce excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA);

to reduce excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA); Announced positive top-line results in the JZP-258 Phase 3 study in idiopathic hypersomnia (IH) in October 2020 , and subsequently, completed the rolling supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) submission under Fast Track Designation to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February 2021 , with potential launch in the fourth quarter of 2021; and

, and subsequently, completed the rolling supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) submission under Fast Track Designation to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in , with potential launch in the fourth quarter of 2021; and Initiated a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to FDA for JZP-458 in ALL and LBL in December 2020 , with potential launch in mid-2021.

Business Updates

Corporate Development

On February 3, 2021, the company announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire GW for $220.00 per American Depositary Share, in the form of $200 in cash and $20 in Jazz ordinary shares, for a total value of approximately $7.2 billion, or $6.7 billion net of GW cash. The transaction, which has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, subject to satisfaction or waiver of closing conditions including regulatory approvals and the approval of GW shareholders.

Corporate Updates

In December 2020, the company appointed Jennifer Cook and Mark D. Smith, M.D. to the company's Board of Directors.

Neuroscience

Oxybate (Xyrem and Xywav):

Following the launch of Xywav in the fourth quarter of 2020, the company will provide certain oxybate business performance metrics on a combined basis throughout the Xywav launch. Net product sales will be reported on both a combined and individual product level.

Net product sales for the combined oxybate business increased 7% to $1,757.0 million in 2020 and increased 4% to $454.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019. Oxybate revenue bottle volume increased 4% in 2020 and 2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019. Average active oxybate patients on therapy was approximately 15,300 in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of 2% compared to the same period in 2019.

Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution:

Xyrem net product sales increased 6% to $1,741.8 million in 2020 and increased 1% to $439.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019.

Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution:

Xywav net product sales were $15.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

in the fourth quarter of 2020. There were approximately 1,900 active patients on Xywav at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020, following the U.S. launch in November.

The company has entered into agreements that provide coverage for two of the three largest pharmacy benefit managers, with total commercial coverage now exceeding 60% of lives and remains on track to deliver broad commercial payor coverage within the first six to nine months following launch.

JZP-258

The company completed the rolling submission of an sNDA for JZP-258 for the treatment of IH in February 2021 , with an objective of launching in the fourth quarter of 2021.

, with an objective of launching in the fourth quarter of 2021. The company expects the Phase 3 results to be presented at an upcoming medical meeting in the second quarter of 2021.

Sunosi (solriamfetol):

Sunosi net product sales were $28.3 million in 2020 and $8.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $3.7 million and $2.7 million in the same periods of 2019 following the U.S. launch in July 2019 .

in 2020 and in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to and in the same periods of 2019 following the U.S. launch in . In the fourth quarter of 2020, U.S. prescriptions increased 9% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

JZP-385:

JZP-385, a highly selective modulator of T-type calcium channels, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of essential tremor.

The company expects to initiate a Phase 2b trial in mid-2021.

JZP-150:

JZP-150, a fatty acid amide hydrolase (FAAH) inhibitor, is in clinical development for the potential treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The company expects to initiate a Phase 2 study in late 2021.

Oncology

Zepzelca (lurbinectedin):

Zepzelca net product sales were $90.4 million in 2020 and $53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Zepzelca launched in the U.S. in July 2020 .

in 2020 and in the fourth quarter of 2020. Zepzelca launched in the U.S. in . The company anticipates the 2021 initiation of a Phase 3 study evaluating immunotherapy plus lurbinectedin maintenance therapy, compared to immunotherapy alone, in patients with extensive-stage SCLC after induction chemotherapy.

The company continues to engage with FDA regarding the confirmatory data package.

In December 2020 , the company initiated a New Drug Submission for Zepzelca in SCLC with Health Canada's Therapeutic Products Directorate.

Erwinaze / Erwinase (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi):

Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales decreased 17% to $147.1 million in 2020 compared to $177.5 million in 2019 due to ongoing supply and manufacturing issues at the owner and sole manufacturer of the product, Porton Biopharma Limited (PBL). Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales increased 3% to $56.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to $54.9 million for the same period in 2019 due to timing and availability of supply. The company continues to expect inter-quarter variability in Erwinaze net product sales due to timing and availability of supply.

in 2020 compared to in 2019 due to ongoing supply and manufacturing issues at the owner and sole manufacturer of the product, Porton Biopharma Limited (PBL). Erwinaze/Erwinase net product sales increased 3% to in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to for the same period in 2019 due to timing and availability of supply. The company continues to expect inter-quarter variability in Erwinaze net product sales due to timing and availability of supply. The company's agreement with PBL terminated on December 31, 2020 . The company has the right to sell certain Erwinaze inventory post-termination and expects to distribute this Erwinaze inventory during the first half of 2021. Once sales of available inventory are complete, the company will cease recording net sales of Erwinaze.

JZP-458 (recombinant Erwinia asparaginase):

In December 2020 , the company initiated the submission of a BLA to FDA for JZP-458 for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of ALL or LBL in adult and pediatric patients who have developed hypersensitivity or silent inactivation to E. coli -derived asparaginase. The BLA will be reviewed under the RTOR pilot program, an initiative of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence designed to expedite the delivery of safe and effective cancer treatments to patients.

, the company initiated the submission of a BLA to FDA for JZP-458 for use as a component of a multi-agent chemotherapeutic regimen for the treatment of ALL or LBL in adult and pediatric patients who have developed hypersensitivity or silent inactivation to -derived asparaginase. The BLA will be reviewed under the RTOR pilot program, an initiative of the FDA's Oncology Center of Excellence designed to expedite the delivery of safe and effective cancer treatments to patients. The company continues to prioritize development of JZP-458 with the objective of ensuring that ALL/LBL patients have access to a reliable, high-quality recombinant asparaginase.

Enrollment in the pivotal Phase 2/3 trial continues.

The company is targeting a mid-2021 launch in the U.S., subject to anticipated FDA approval.

Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide:

Defitelio/defibrotide net product sales increased 13% to $195.8 million in 2020 and increased 16% to $55.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019.

Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection:

Vyxeos net product sales of $121.1 million in 2020 were in line with 2019. In the fourth quarter of 2020, net sales decreased 2% to $31.0 million compared to the same period in 2019. Vyxeos net product sales in 2020 and the fourth quarter of 2020 were negatively impacted by recommendations to increase use of oral oncology products to avoid hospitalizations and use of intensive care beds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial Highlights



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Total revenues $ 665,517



$ 581,740



$ 2,363,567



$ 2,161,761

GAAP net income $ 133,414



$ 73,992



$ 238,616



$ 523,367

Adjusted net income1 $ 228,718



$ 253,243



$ 703,976



$ 885,231

GAAP EPS $ 2.33



$ 1.29



$ 4.22



$ 9.09

Adjusted EPS1 $ 4.00



$ 4.42



$ 12.46



$ 15.38



________________________

1. Commencing in 2020, following consultation with the staff of the Division of Corporation Finance of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the company no longer excludes upfront and milestone payments from the company's non-GAAP adjusted net income, its line item components and non-GAAP adjusted EPS. For purposes of comparability, non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019 have been updated to reflect this change. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.



GAAP net income for 2020 was $238.6 million, or $4.22 per diluted share, compared to $523.4 million, or $9.09 per diluted share, for 2019. GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $133.4 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, compared to $74.0 million, or $1.29 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP adjusted net income for 2020 was $704.0 million, or $12.46 per diluted share, compared to $885.2 million, or $15.38 per diluted share, for 2019. Non-GAAP adjusted net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $228.7 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, compared to $253.2 million, or $4.42 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. Reconciliations of applicable GAAP reported to non-GAAP adjusted information are included at the end of this press release.

Total Revenues



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Xyrem (sodium oxybate) oral solution $ 439,266



$ 435,352



$ 1,741,758



$ 1,642,525

Xywav (calcium, magnesium, potassium, and sodium oxybates) oral solution 15,264



-



15,264



-

Total Oxybate 454,530



435,352



1,757,022



1,642,525

Sunosi (solriamfetol) 8,715



2,727



28,333



3,714

Total Neuroscience 463,245



438,079



1,785,355



1,646,239

Defitelio (defibrotide sodium) / defibrotide 55,455



47,779



195,842



172,938

Erwinaze / Erwinase (asparaginase Erwinia chrysanthemi) 56,576



54,920



147,136



177,465

Vyxeos (daunorubicin and cytarabine) liposome for injection 30,992



31,521



121,105



121,407

Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) 53,439



-



90,380



-

Total Oncology 196,462



134,220



554,463



471,810

Other 1,596



4,227



6,842



17,552

Product sales, net 661,303



576,526



2,346,660



2,135,601

Royalties and contract revenues 4,214



5,214



16,907



26,160

Total revenues $ 665,517



$ 581,740



$ 2,363,567



$ 2,161,761



Total revenues increased 9% in 2020 and 14% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019.

Neuroscience net product sales in 2020 increased 8% to $1,785.4 million compared to 2019 led by continued strong growth in Xyrem net product sales, which increased by $99.2 million and a $24.6 million increase in Sunosi net product sales. Neuroscience net product sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 6% to $463.2 million compared to the same period in 2019 led by the launch of Xywav in November 2020 and a $6.0 million increase in Sunosi net product sales.

compared to 2019 led by continued strong growth in Xyrem net product sales, which increased by and a increase in Sunosi net product sales. Neuroscience net product sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 6% to compared to the same period in 2019 led by the launch of Xywav in and a increase in Sunosi net product sales. Oncology net product sales in 2020 increased 18% to $554.5 million compared to 2019 led by strong post-launch Zepzelca net product sales of $90.4 million and a $22.9 million increase in Defitelio net product sales, partially offset by a decrease in Erwinaze net product sales of $30.3 million . Oncology net product sales in the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 46% to $196.5 million compared to the same period in 2019 led by strong Zepzelca net product sales of $53.4 million and a $7.7 million increase in Defitelio net product sales.

Operating Expenses and Effective Tax Rate



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP:













Cost of product sales $ 50,157



$ 35,348



$ 148,917



$ 127,930

Gross margin 92.4%



93.9%



93.7%



94.0%

Selling, general and administrative $ 247,172



$ 214,275



$ 854,233



$ 736,942

% of total revenues 37.1%



36.8%



36.1%



34.1%

Research and development $ 91,699



$ 97,382



$ 335,375



$ 299,726

% of total revenues 13.8%



16.7%



14.2%



13.9%

Acquired in-process research and development $ 36,000



$ -



$ 251,250



$ 109,975

Impairment charge $ -



$ -



$ 136,139



$ -

Income tax provision (benefit) $ 10,767



$ (34,523)



$ 33,517



$ (73,154)

Effective tax rate 7.4%



(84.7)%



12.2%



(16.1)%





Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, (In thousands, except percentages) 2020

2019

2020

2019 Non-GAAP adjusted:













Cost of product sales $ 48,298



$ 34,063



$ 141,545



$ 121,293

Gross margin 92.7%



94.1%



94.0%



94.3%

Selling, general and administrative $ 225,378



$ 196,935



$ 769,849



$ 658,245

% of total revenues 33.9%



33.9%



32.6%



30.4%

Research and development $ 83,968



$ 90,070



$ 306,133



$ 274,497

% of total revenues 12.6%



15.5%



13.0%



12.7%

Acquired in-process research and development $ 36,000



$ -



$ 251,250



$ 61,700

Income tax provision (benefit) $ 29,968



$ (2,366)



$ 146,008



$ 125,030

Effective tax rate 11.6%



(0.9)%



17.1%



12.3%



Operating expenses changed over the prior year periods primarily due to the following:

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses increased in 2020 and in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same periods in 2019 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis primarily due to increased investment in sales, marketing and launch activities related to the launches of Zepzelca and Xywav in the U.S., and the continuation of the launch of Sunosi in the U.S., as well as an increase in other expenses related to the expansion of the company's business.

Research and development (R&D) expenses increased in 2020 compared to 2019, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to an increase in expenses related to the progress made on the company's clinical programs, including JZP-458 and JZP-385, partially offset by a decrease in milestone expense of $25.0 million . R&D expenses decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to milestone expense of $15.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the progress made on the company's clinical programs, including JZP-458 and JZP-385.

. R&D expenses decreased in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019, on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis, primarily due to milestone expense of in the fourth quarter of 2019, partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the progress made on the company's clinical programs, including JZP-458 and JZP-385. Acquired in-process research and development (IPR&D) expense in 2020 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis primarily related to a $200.0 million upfront payment to PharmaMar for the exclusive U.S. commercialization and development rights to Zepzelca and a $35.0 million upfront payment to SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., in the fourth quarter, for a FAAH inhibitor program. Acquired IPR&D expense in 2019 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis included an upfront payment of $56.0 million to Codiak BioSciences, Inc. under a collaboration agreement. Acquired IPR&D expenses in 2019 on a GAAP basis also included $48.3 million related to the acquisition of Cavion, Inc. (Cavion).

upfront payment to PharmaMar for the exclusive U.S. commercialization and development rights to Zepzelca and a upfront payment to SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc., in the fourth quarter, for a FAAH inhibitor program. Acquired IPR&D expense in 2019 on a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis included an upfront payment of to Codiak BioSciences, Inc. under a collaboration agreement. Acquired IPR&D expenses in 2019 on a GAAP basis also included related to the acquisition of Cavion, Inc. (Cavion). In 2020, the company recorded an impairment charge of $136.1 million on a GAAP basis following the company's decision to stop enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical study of defibrotide for the prevention of VOD due to an Independent Data Monitoring Committee determination that it is highly unlikely that the study will reach its primary endpoint.

The effective tax rate for 2019 on a GAAP basis included a one-time tax benefit of $112.3 million resulting from an intra-entity intellectual property asset transfer. Excluding this effect, the increase in the effective tax rate for 2020 on both a GAAP and on a non-GAAP adjusted basis compared to 2019 was primarily due to the benefit recognized in 2019 from the application of the Italian patent box incentive regime and the impact in 2020 of the disallowance of certain interest deductions and a provision for a proposed settlement reached with the French tax authorities.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2020, cash, cash equivalents and investments were $2.1 billion, and the outstanding principal balance of the company's long-term debt was $2.4 billion.

In 2020, the company generated $899.6 million of cash from operations, made upfront and milestone payments totaling $301.0 million to PharmaMar under a license agreement and used $146.5 million to repurchase ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program.

In 2020, the company repurchased approximately 1.2 million ordinary shares under the company's share repurchase program at an average cost of $121.98 per ordinary share. As of December 31, 2020, the remaining amount authorized for share repurchases under the company's share repurchase program was $431.2 million.

2021 Financial Guidance 1

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' full year 2021 financial guidance is as follows:

(In millions) Guidance Revenues $2,550 - $2,700 Total net product sales $2,540 - $2,685 -Neuroscience $1,785 - $1,885 -Oncology $715 - $835

(In millions, except per share amounts and percentages) GAAP

Non-GAAP Adjusted Gross margin % 93%

93%2,6 SG&A expenses $1,032 - $1,100

$905 - $9453,6 SG&A expenses as % of total revenues 38% - 43%

34% - 37% R&D Expenses $365 - $410

$330 - $3704,6 R&D expenses as % of total revenues 14% - 16%

12% - 15% Effective tax rate 18% - 20%

16% - 18%5,6 Net income per diluted share $8.30 - $10.45

$15.65 - $16.856

____________________________

1. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' full year 2021 guidance is provided on a standalone basis and does not reflect the impact of the proposed acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plans to provide updated guidance following the close of the planned transaction. 2. Excludes $8-$10 million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP gross margin. 3. Excludes $102-$115 million of share-based compensation expense and $25-$40 million of expenses relating to the proposed acquisition, which are expected to be incurred prior to the transaction close, from estimated GAAP SG&A expenses. 4. Excludes $35-$40 million of share-based compensation expense from estimated GAAP R&D expenses. 5. Excludes the income tax effect of adjustments between GAAP reported and non-GAAP adjusted net income. 6. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted guidance measures are included above and in the table titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted 2021 Net Income Guidance" at the end of this press release.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: JAZZ) is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing life-changing medicines that transform the lives of patients with serious diseases - often with limited or no options. We have a diverse portfolio of marketed medicines and novel product candidates, from early- to late-stage development, in key therapeutic areas. Our focus is in neuroscience, including sleep and movement disorders, and in oncology, including hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. We actively explore new options for patients including novel compounds, small molecule advancements, biologics and innovative delivery technologies. Jazz is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland and has employees around the globe, serving patients in more than 90 countries. For more information, please visit www.jazzpharmaceuticals.com and follow @JazzPharma on Twitter.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement Jazz Pharmaceuticals' financial results and guidance presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company uses certain non-GAAP (also referred to as adjusted or non-GAAP adjusted) financial measures in this press release and the accompanying tables. In particular, the company presents non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components, as well as certain non-GAAP adjusted financial measures derived therefrom, including non-GAAP adjusted gross margin percentage and non-GAAP adjusted effective tax rate. Non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components exclude from GAAP reported net income (and the related per share measure) and its line item components certain items, as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow, and in the case of non-GAAP adjusted net income (and the related per share measure), adjust for the income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and, for the year ended December 31, 2019, the income tax benefit related to an intra-entity intellectual property asset transfer. In this regard, the components of non-GAAP adjusted net income, including non-GAAP cost of product sales, non-GAAP SG&A expenses and non-GAAP R&D expenses, are income statement line items prepared on the same basis as, and therefore components of, the overall non-GAAP adjusted net income measure.

The company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors and analysts. In particular, the company believes that each of these non-GAAP financial measures, when considered together with the company's financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, can enhance investors' and analysts' ability to meaningfully compare the company's results from period to period and to its forward-looking guidance, and to identify operating trends in the company's business. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are regularly used by investors and analysts to model and track the company's financial performance. Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management also regularly uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate the company's business and to make operating decisions, and compensation of executives is based in part on certain of these non-GAAP financial measures. Because these non-GAAP financial measures are important internal measurements for Jazz Pharmaceuticals' management, the company also believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors and analysts since these measures allow for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics the company uses in assessing its own operating performance and making operating decisions.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures; should be read in conjunction with the company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP; have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP; and are not prepared under any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. In addition, from time to time in the future there may be other items that the company may exclude for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures; and the company has ceased, and may in the future cease, to exclude items that it has historically excluded for purposes of its non-GAAP financial measures. For example, commencing in 2020, the company no longer excludes upfront and milestone payments from the company's non-GAAP adjusted net income, its line item components and non-GAAP adjusted EPS. For purposes of comparability, non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019 have been updated to reflect this change. Accordingly, such payments are not excluded from its non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, or from 2021 non-GAAP adjusted net income guidance and non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share guidance as detailed in the reconciliation tables that follow. Likewise, the company may determine to modify the nature of its adjustments to arrive at its non-GAAP financial measures. Because of the non-standardized definitions of non-GAAP financial measures, the non-GAAP financial measures as used by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in this press release and the accompanying tables have limits in their usefulness to investors and may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be directly comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals' growth prospects and future financial and operating results, including the company's 2021 financial guidance and the company's expectations related thereto; the company's goal of significantly growing and diversifying 2022 revenues from products acquired or launched since 2019; statements about the company's 2021 commercial and R&D objectives, including statements regarding planned and recent product launches, potential regulatory approvals, initiation of clinical development studies, and expansion and diversification of the company's pipeline and business; statements related to the proposed acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals and the anticipated timing, results and benefits thereof; the company's expectation of broad commercial payer coverage for Xywav and the timing thereof; the company's goal of ensuring that ALL patients have access to a reliable, high-quality recombinant product; the company's expected clinical development, presentation of data, regulatory submissions and product launches, and the timing thereof; expected initiations of JZP-385, JZP-150 and Zepzelca studies and the timing thereof; the company's expectations regarding the distribution of Erwinaze; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties.

Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward- looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: Jazz Pharmaceuticals' and GW Pharmaceuticals' ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, the sanction of the High Court of Justice of England and Wales and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the acquisition; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction; risks related to diverting the attention of GW Pharmaceuticals and Jazz Pharmaceuticals management from ongoing business operations; failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk of litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; the risk that GW Pharmaceuticals' business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; Jazz Pharmaceuticals' ability to obtain the expected financing to consummate the acquisition; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future regulatory filings, financial performance and results of the combined company following completion of the acquisition; GW Pharmaceuticals' dependence on the successful commercialization of Epidiolex/Epidyolex and the uncertain market potential of Epidiolex; pharmaceutical product development and the uncertainty of clinical success; the regulatory approval process, including the risks that GW Pharmaceuticals may be unable to submit anticipated regulatory filings on the timeframe anticipated, or at all, or that GW Pharmaceuticals may be unable to obtain regulatory approvals of any of its product candidates, including nabiximols and Epidiolex for additional indications, in a timely manner or at all; disruption from the proposed acquisition of GW Pharmaceuticals, making it more difficult to conduct business as usual or maintain relationships with customers, employees or suppliers; effects relating to the announcement of the acquisition or any further announcements or the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' ordinary shares; the possibility that, if Jazz Pharmaceuticals does not achieve the perceived benefits of the acquisition as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals' ordinary shares could decline; regulatory initiatives and changes in tax laws; market volatility; the ultimate duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting global economic, financial, and healthcare system disruptions and the current and potential future negative impacts to the company's business operations and financial results; maintaining or increasing sales of and revenue from the company's oxybate products and other key marketed products; effectively launching and commercializing the company's other products and product candidates; the time-consuming and uncertain regulatory approval process, including the risk that the company's planned regulatory submissions may not be submitted, accepted or approved by applicable regulatory authorities in a timely manner or at all; the costly and time-consuming pharmaceutical product development process and the uncertainty of clinical success, including risks related to failure or delays in successfully initiating or completing clinical trials and assessing patients such as those being experienced, and expected to continue to be experienced, by the company as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; protecting and enhancing the company's intellectual property rights; delays or problems in the supply or manufacture of the company's products and product candidates; complying with applicable U.S. and non-U.S. regulatory requirements; government investigations, legal proceedings and other actions; obtaining and maintaining adequate coverage and reimbursement for the company's products; identifying and acquiring, in-licensing or developing additional products or product candidates, financing these transactions and successfully integrating acquired product candidates, products and businesses; the company's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of its collaborations and license agreements with third parties; the company's ability to achieve expected future financial performance and results and the uncertainty of future tax and other provisions and estimates; and other risks and uncertainties affecting the company and GW Pharmaceuticals, including those described from time to time under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in Jazz Pharmaceuticals' and GW Pharmaceuticals' Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports, including the company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, GW Pharmaceuticals' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and future filings and reports by either company, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In addition, while the company expects the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to adversely affect its business operations and financial results, the extent of the impact on the company's ability to generate sales of and revenues from its approved products, execute on new product launches, its clinical development and regulatory efforts, its corporate development objectives and the value of and market for its ordinary shares, will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence at this time, such as the ultimate duration and severity of the pandemic, governmental "stay-at-home" orders and travel restrictions, quarantines, social distancing and business closure requirements in the U.S., Ireland and other countries, and the effectiveness of actions taken globally to contain and treat the disease. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which the company is not currently aware may also affect the company's forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues:













Product sales, net $ 661,303



$ 576,526



$ 2,346,660



$ 2,135,601

Royalties and contract revenues 4,214



5,214



16,907



26,160

Total revenues 665,517



581,740



2,363,567



2,161,761

Operating expenses:













Cost of product sales (excluding amortization of acquired developed technologies) 50,157



35,348



148,917



127,930

Selling, general and administrative 247,172



214,275



854,233



736,942

Research and development 91,699



97,382



335,375



299,726

Intangible asset amortization 67,075



173,490



259,580



354,814

Acquired in-process research and development 36,000



-



251,250



109,975

Impairment charges -



-



136,139



-

Total operating expenses 492,103



520,495



1,985,494



1,629,387

Income from operations 173,414



61,245



378,073



532,374

Interest expense, net (27,573)



(18,244)



(99,707)



(72,261)

Foreign exchange loss (1,036)



(2,234)



(3,271)



(5,811)

Income before income tax provision (benefit) and equity in loss of investees 144,805



40,767



275,095



454,302

Income tax provision (benefit) 10,767



(34,523)



33,517



(73,154)

Equity in loss of investees 624



1,298



2,962



4,089

Net income $ 133,414



$ 73,992



$ 238,616



$ 523,367

















Net income per ordinary share:













Basic $ 2.39



$ 1.31



$ 4.28



$ 9.22

Diluted $ 2.33



$ 1.29



$ 4.22



$ 9.09

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - basic 55,935



56,418



55,712



56,749

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations - diluted 57,174



57,262



56,517



57,550



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



December 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,057,769



$ 637,344

Investments 1,075,000



440,000

Accounts receivable, net of allowances 396,490



355,987

Inventories 95,396



78,608

Prepaid expenses 62,422



39,434

Other current assets 152,491



78,895

Total current assets 2,839,568



1,630,268

Property, plant and equipment, net 127,935



131,506

Operating lease assets 129,169



139,385

Intangible assets, net 2,195,051



2,440,977

Goodwill 958,303



920,018

Deferred tax assets, net 254,916



221,403

Deferred financing costs 5,238



7,426

Other non-current assets 25,721



47,914

Total assets $ 6,535,901



$ 5,538,897

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 26,945



$ 45,732

Accrued liabilities 352,732



269,686

Current portion of long-term debt 246,322



33,387

Income taxes payable 25,200



10,965

Deferred revenue 2,546



4,720

Total current liabilities 653,745



364,490

Deferred revenue, non-current 2,315



4,861

Long-term debt, less current portion 1,848,516



1,573,870

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 140,035



151,226

Deferred tax liabilities, net 130,397



224,095

Other non-current liabilities 101,148



109,374

Total shareholders' equity 3,659,745



3,110,981

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,535,901



$ 5,538,897



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SUMMARY OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 899,648



$ 776,401

Net cash used in investing activities (1,007,670)



(155,300)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 528,073



(293,745)

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 374



366

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents $ 420,425



$ 327,722



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 GAAP reported net income $ 133,414



$ 73,992



$ 238,616



$ 523,367

Intangible asset amortization 67,075



173,490



259,580



354,814

Share-based compensation expense 31,384



25,937



120,998



110,563

Impairment charge1 -



-



136,139



-

Acquired IPR&D asset acquisition2 -



-



-



48,275

Non-cash interest expense3 16,046



11,981



56,659



46,396

Loss on extinguishment of debt -



-



4,475



-

Income tax effect of above adjustments (19,201)



(32,157)



(112,491)



(85,910)

Income tax benefit related to intra-entity intellectual property asset transfer -



-



-



(112,274)

Non-GAAP adjusted net income $ 228,718



$ 253,243



$ 703,976



$ 885,231

















GAAP reported net income per diluted share $ 2.33



$ 1.29



$ 4.22



$ 9.09

Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $ 4.00



$ 4.42



$ 12.46



$ 15.38

Weighted-average ordinary shares used in diluted per share calculations 57,174



57,262



56,517



57,550



________________________________________________

Explanation of Adjustments and Certain Line Items: 1. Impairment charge related to the company's decision to stop enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical study of defibrotide for the prevention of veno-occlusive disease due to a determination by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee that it is highly unlikely that the study will reach its primary endpoint. 2. Relates to the acquisition of Cavion in the year ended December 31, 2019. 3. Non-cash interest expense associated with debt discount and debt issuance costs.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31, 2020

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Interest expense, net

Income tax provision

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 50,157



92.4%



$ 247,172



$ 91,699



$ 67,075



$ 27,573



$ 10,767



7.4%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization -



-



-



-



(67,075)



-



-



-

Share-based compensation expense (1,859)



0.3



(21,794)



(7,731)



-



-



-



-

Non-cash interest expense -



-



-



-



-



(16,046)



-



-

Income tax effect of above adjustments -



-



-



-



-



-



19,201



4.2

Total of Non-GAAP adjustments (1,859)



0.3



(21,794)



(7,731)



(67,075)



(16,046)



19,201



4.2

Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 48,298



92.7%



$ 225,378



$ 83,968



$ -



$ 11,527



$ 29,968



11.6%





Three months ended December 31, 2019

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Interest expense, net

Income tax provision (benefit)

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 35,348



93.9%



$ 214,275



$ 97,382



$ 173,490



$ 18,244



$ (34,523)



(84.7)%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:





























Intangible asset amortization -



-



-



-



(173,490)



-



-



-

Share-based compensation expense (1,285)



0.2



(17,340)



(7,312)



-



-



-



-

Non-cash interest expense -



-



-



-



-



(11,981)



-



-

Income tax effect of above adjustments -



-



-



-



-



-



32,157



83.8

Total of Non-GAAP adjustments (1,285)



0.2



(17,340)



(7,312)



(173,490)



(11,981)



32,157



83.8

Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 34,063



94.1%



$ 196,935



$ 90,070



$ -



$ 6,263



$ (2,366)



(0.9)%



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP REPORTED TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED INFORMATION CERTAIN LINE ITEMS - FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31, 2020

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Impairment charge

Interest expense, net

Income tax provision

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 148,917



93.7%



$ 854,233



$ 335,375



$ 259,580



$ 136,139



$ 99,707



$ 33,517



12.2%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset amortization -



-



-



-



(259,580)



-



-



-



-

Share-based compensation expense (7,372)



0.3



(84,384)



(29,242)



-



-



-



-



-

Impairment charges -



-



-



-



-



(136,139)



-



-



-

Non-cash interest expense -



-



-



-



-



-



(56,659)



-



-

Loss on extinguishment of debt -



-



-



-



-



-



(4,475)



-



-

Income tax effect of above adjustments -



-



-



-



-



-



-



112,491



4.9

Total of Non-GAAP adjustments (7,372)



0.3



(84,384)



(29,242)



(259,580)



(136,139)



(61,134)



112,491



4.9

Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 141,545



94.0%



$ 769,849



$ 306,133



$ -



$ -



$ 38,573



$ 146,008



17.1%





Year ended December 31, 2019

Cost of product sales

Gross margin

Selling, general and administrative

Research and development

Intangible asset amortization

Acquired IPR&D

Interest expense, net

Income tax provision (benefit)

Effective tax rate GAAP Reported $ 127,930



94.0%



$ 736,942



$ 299,726



$ 354,814



$ 109,975



$ 72,261



$ (73,154)



(16.1)%

Non-GAAP Adjustments:

































Intangible asset amortization -



-



-



-



(354,814)



-



-



-



-

Share-based compensation expense (6,637)



0.3



(78,697)



(25,229)



-



-



-



-



-

Acquired IPR&D asset acquisition -



-



-



-



-



(48,275)



-



-



-

Non-cash interest expense -



-



-



-



-



-



(46,396)



-



-

Income tax effect of above adjustments -



-



-



-



-



-



-



85,910



3.7

Income tax benefit related to intra-entity intellectual property asset transfer -



-



-



-



-



-



-



112,274



24.7

Total of Non-GAAP adjustments (6,637)



0.3



(78,697)



(25,229)



(354,814)



(48,275)



(46,396)



198,184



28.4

Non-GAAP Adjusted $ 121,293



94.3%



$ 658,245



$ 274,497



$ -



$ 61,700



$ 25,865



$ 125,030



12.3%



JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED 2021 NET INCOME GUIDANCE (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

GAAP net income $485 - $610 Intangible asset amortization 210 - 230 Share-based compensation expense 145 - 165 Transaction costs 25 - 40 Non-cash interest expense 55 - 65 Income tax effect of adjustments (60) - (70) Non-GAAP adjusted net income $915 - $985



GAAP net income per diluted share $8.30 - $10.45 Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted share $15.65 - $16.85



Weighted-average ordinary shares used in per share calculations 58 - 59

