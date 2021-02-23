IC Capitalight Corp.: IC Capitalight Announces Rebranding of Subscription Research Division as Capitalight Research

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / IC Capitalight Corp. (CSE:IC) ("Capitalight" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has rebranded its subscription research business under the name Capitalight Research, which is operated through its wholly owned subsidiary Capitalight Research Inc., formerly known as Murenbeeld & Co. Inc.

The rebranding also involves the launch of a new website for the division at capitalightresearch.com and a change of domain for many of our research-related email addresses.

Capitalight Research has experienced significant growth since being acquired in October 2019 and now includes four major and well-regarded research publications, which are:

• The Gold Monitor, authored by Dr. Martin Murenbeeld and Chantelle Schieven

• The Silver Monitor, authored by Dr. Tom Brady and Chantelle Schieven

• Canadian Preferred Share Research, authored by Nick Otton, and

• The Economic Monitor, authored by Dr. Martin Murenbeeld and Chantelle Schieven

A new research publication under development for launch in 2021 may include coverage of battery-metals such as copper, nickel, lithium, graphite and cobalt and other specialty minerals such as graphene and uranium. Subscribers are welcome to submit coverage requests and inquiries to the research team at subscriptions@capitalightresearch.com.

Capitalight Research is also pleased to announce the following recent additions and updates:

• Thomas Jarmai has joined as our new institutional and corporate sales manager. Mr. Jarmai brings a wealth of experience with past roles in subscription research sales, as a sell-side analyst covering financials, and as the co-author of rate reset preferred share structures in 2008.

• Mr. Brady and Ms. Schieven have both been promoted to Managing Director of Capitalight Research.

• Irmak Pakdil has joined as an associate and will be managing our websites, databases, branding and social media initiatives.

Capitalight Research will also be participating in the 2021 PDAC. All visitors are welcome to stop by our digital booth for a conversation about our long run gold and silver price

forecasts, or our proprietary databases which can be used to inform the capital allocation decisions made by the mining industry's largest operators and investors.

About IC Capitalight Corp.

The Company operates as a merchant bank that pursues value-based investment opportunities in accordance with its internal investment policies. The Company currently holds

an investment portfolio consisting of fixed income, mineral exploration properties in Quebec, and owns 100% of Capitalight Research Inc., which operates a growing subscription research business.



