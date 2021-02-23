TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (PARIS:FTI) has received a letter of award (LOA) by Energean Israel Limited for the development of the Karish North field, located offshore Israel.

TechnipFMC will design, manufacture, deliver and install subsea equipment including the subsea production system, rigid flowlines and umbilicals as a tieback to the 'Energean Power' FPSO as well as the second gas export riser.

Jonathan Landes, President Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "We are delighted to partner again with Energean. This LOA demonstrates the value of our in-depth field knowledge and previous experience with Energean through the Karish main development, awarded to TechnipFMC in 2018. Early client engagement, leveraging our iFEED capability, as well as our ability to offer a full suite of services and global experience, form part of our unique fully integrated EPCI (iEPCI) offering. We look forward to further expanding our partnership with Energean through the development of Karish North."

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energies industries; delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 20,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

