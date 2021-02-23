Paul Kaulesar Featured in Recent Citybizlist Article

Paul Kaulesar, a Florida real estate agent, was recently spotlighted in a Citybizlist article regarding current real estate trends and Palm Beach's booming housing market

PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Real estate agent Paul Kaulesar recently shared his industry insight on Palm Beach's hot housing market in a February article published by business media site Citybizlist. The feature piece, which is titled, "Real Estate Professional Paul Kaulesar Explains Why the Palm Beach Housing Market is On Fire" provides readers with a nuanced understanding of the area's current market and prominent trends.

The piece highlights Palm Beach's real estate scene, noting the bidding wars and unprecedented demand happening currently in the area. With the help of Paul Kaulesar's real estate expertise, the article sheds light on the exaggerated circumstances, noting how the eruption of the 2020 pandemic caused a mass exodus from cities like New York which inflated interest in Florida-specifically the Palm Beach area.

Likewise, while much of the demand due to the pandemic, Kaulesar notes that Palm Beach is also well known for its luxurious real estate and beachfront lifestyle, leaving many individuals and families on the lookout for their own private paradise.

"Despite travel restrictions and emergency lockdown measures that took place through the majority of last year, I believe that Palm Beach real estate is back to an all-time high," states Kaulesar. "Many professionals like myself remain optimistic and that we will continue to see extensive growth in this area and are looking forward to a busy summer."

In addition to the industry insight, the article delivers valuable advice for those seeking to buy a home in the Palm Beach area. The article appears in the "Commercial Real Estate" section of the Citybizlist website, a media publisher which caters to high-level business professionals, company owners, high-earning managers and entrepreneurs. To read the full piece, click here.

About Paul Kaulesar

Born to two real estate professionals, Paul Kaulesar spent even the early formative years of his life witnessing and absorbing the ins and outs of the real estate market. Even as a child, he watched his parents identify investment opportunities, conduct renovations and turn considerable profits. After graduating from Palm Beach State College, he entered the industry himself and quickly began excelling. Over time, he learned what it takes to locate quality investment locations, conduct renovations and secure success in the real estate realm.

Armed with a strong background, eye for opportunity and intimate knowledge of the industry, Paul Kaulesar obtained his real estate license with the help of On Call Realty, one of Palm Beach's local full-service brokerages. Today, Kaulesar continues to work through On Call Realty as one of the brokerage's top producers. When he's not working in the field to help his clients secure their dream opportunities, he enjoys spending time with his wife, golfing, hiking and attending charity events.



To learn more about Paul Kaulesar's work in Palm Beach's real estate market or to seek help with locating and purchasing a home of your own, visit www.prkrealtor.com or stop by Kaulesar's Royal Palm Beach office, open Monday through Friday 9am to 5pm and Saturdays by appointment only.

