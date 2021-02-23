Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.02.2021

WKN: A0LCTL ISIN: US38068T1051 Ticker-Symbol: GIH 
Tradegate
23.02.21
16:50 Uhr
2,305 Euro
-0,136
-5,57 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLD RESOURCE CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3172,37922:48
2,3192,39722:02
23.02.2021 | 23:08
Gold Resource Corporation Declares February 2021 Monthly Dividend

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American:GORO) (the "Company") declares its monthly dividend of one-third of a cent per common share for February 2021 payable on March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 11, 2021.

The Company offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and/or silver and take delivery. For more information on Gold Resource Corporation's physical dividend program, visit the Company website at http://www.goldresourcecorp.com/gold-silver-dividends.php.

Dividends may vary in amount and consistency or be discontinued at the Board of Directors' discretion depending on variables including but not limited to operational cash flows, Company development requirements and strategies, construction, spot gold and silver prices, taxation, general market conditions and other factors described in the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About GRC:

Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company's focus is on unlocking the value of the mine, existing infrastructure, and large property position. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at www.goldresourcecorp.com and read the Company's 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.

Contacts:

Ann Wilkinson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Ann.Wilkinson@GRC-USA.com
www.goldresourcecorp.com

SOURCE: Gold Resource Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631415/Gold-Resource-Corporation-Declares-February-2021-Monthly-Dividend

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
