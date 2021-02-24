Nordic Nanovector - Private placement successfully completed

Not for release, publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in the United States of America, Canada, Japan or Australia

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange release from Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) ("Nordic Nanovector" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to extending and improving the lives of patients with haematological cancers through the development and commercialisation of innovative targeted therapeutics, published on 23 February 2021 regarding the contemplated private placement of new shares in the Company.

The Company announces today that it has raised approximately NOK 361 million (equivalent to approximately USD 42.5 million) in gross proceeds through a private placement (the "Private Placement") of 15,878,122 new shares (the "Offer Shares"). The Private Placement was completed at a subscription price of NOK 22.75 per share, which was determined through an accelerated book-building process.

Nordic Nanovector intends to use the net proceeds from the Private Placement for the following purposes:

Conduct Pharmacokinetics (PK) studies and execute CMC activities required for the regulatory filing.

Initiate the preparatory activities for the confirmatory phase 3 trial and preparation of market launch.

General corporate purposes.

Nordic Nanovector is targeting the preliminary readout of three-month top line data from its pivotal PARADIGME trial with Betalutin in H2'2021, a key value inflection point. The proceeds from the Private Placement are expected to finance the Company to the end of H1'2022, providing an additional at least six months funding to enable the Company to maximize shareholder value from the PARADIGME clinical trial.

The Private Placement and the issuance of the Offer Shares was resolved by the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") at a Board meeting held on 23 February 2021, based on the authorisation granted to the Board at the Company's extraordinary general meeting on 21 October 2020 (the "Authorisation").

Notification of allotment of the Offer Shares and payment instructions is expected to be sent to the applicants through a notification from the Managers on 24 February 2021.

The Offer Shares will be tradable from registration of the share capital increase in the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises (the "NRBE") expected on or about 25 February 2021, and the Managers are expected to pre-fund the Offer Shares to facilitate a swift registration. The Offer Shares will be delivered to the subscribers on a delivery versus payment basis on, subject to registration of the share capital increase with the NRBE on or about 26 February 2021.

Following registration of the new share capital pertaining to the Private Placement in the NRBE, the Company will have an issued share capital of NOK 19,053,746.80, divided into 95,268,734 shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.20.

Completion of the Private Placement implies a deviation from the existing shareholders' pre-emptive rights to subscribe for and be allocated new shares. The Board has carefully considered such deviation and has resolved that the Private Placement is in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. In reaching this conclusion the Board has among other things considered the necessity for the Company to realize its communicated targets in line with its approved strategy. The Board will consider carrying out a repair offering of up to 2,699,280 new shares at the same subscription price as the Offer Shares towards shareholders in the Company as of 23 February 2021, as registered in the VPS on 25 February 2021, who were not allocated Offer Shares in the Private Placement and who are not resident in a jurisdiction where such offering would be unlawful, or would (in jurisdictions other than Norway) require any prospectus filing, registration or similar action. If the Board resolves to carry out a repair offering, this will be resolved at an extraordinary general meeting expected to be held on or about 22 March 2021. There can be no assurance that the general meeting of the Company will resolve a repair offering.

HealthCap VI L.P., a shareholder to whom the board member Per Samuelsson is associated, was allocated 226,835 shares in the Private Placement. Subject to completion of the Private Placement, it will hold a total of 6,834,095 shares, corresponding to 7.17% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement:

The following primary insiders were allocated shares in the Private Placement:

Jan Egberts, Chairman of the board, was allocated 22,697 shares in the Private Placement. Subject to completion of the Private Placement he will hold a total of 29,046 shares, corresponding to 0.030% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement. Jan Egberts also holds 16,607 RSUs.

Lars Nieba, interim CEO, was allocated 6,190 shares in the Private Placement. Subject to completion of the Private Placement he will hold a total of 15,713 shares, corresponding to 0.016% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement. Lars Nieba also holds 110,000 PSUs.

Malene Brondberg, CFO, was allocated 4,392 shares in the Private Placement. Subject to completion of the Private Placement she will hold a total of 21,196 shares, corresponding to 0.022% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement. Malene Brondberg also holds 85,000 PSUs.

Marco Renoldi, COO, was allocated 6,190 shares in the Private Placement. Subject to completion of the Private Placement he will hold a total of 92,888 shares, corresponding to 0.098% of the issued share capital after completion of the Private Placement. Marco Renoldi also holds 95,000 PSUs and 464,137 options.

The Company's latest company update presentation is available at www.nordicnanovector.com in the section: Investors & Media/Reports and Presentation.

ABG Sundal Collier ASA, Carnegie AS and DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners (collectively referred to as the "Managers") in connection with the Private Placement. Advokatfirmaet Selmer AS is acting as legal advisor to Nordic Nanovector.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO

Cell: +44 7561 431 762

Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)

Tel: +44 203 926 8535

Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting antibody-radionuclide-conjugate designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

