Shanghai VAPE Culture Week is Coming in Less than 100 Days

SHANGHAI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2021 IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week is coming to the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from 18-20 May! With less than 100 days to go before the official launch. Let's look at the highlights of the Shanghai expo.

E-cigarette Top Brands Will Gather with Multiple Categories on Show

2021 IECE Shanghai will continue to uphold the concept development of new tobacco, aiming to focus in the field of heat-not-burn and functional e-cigarettes with building up new e-cigarette ecology. In addition to the presence of big-name brands, this year's IECIE Shanghai will also create a multi-category showcase, including open pods, heat-herb-sticks, mod kits, e-liquids and more. All coming together showcasing a diverse e-cigarettes industry.

Integrating Industry Channel Resources by Strengthening the IECIE "Golden Member" Alliance

IECIE Shanghai will also aim to open a variety of channels in the e-cigarette market. The exhibition will invite buyers from a wide range of channels, including retailers, agents, 3C channels, FMCG channels, tobacco, and other cross-category channels. During the exhibition IECIE will vigorously promote the Golden Member Alliance for vape shops, inviting members to gather at IECIE Shanghai bringing lucrative benefits to them and building a platform for communication between brands and Golden Members.

VLOCO Photography Contest, Showing the Vape Trend

Co-organized by the famous photography platform POCO and the global influential vaper community Vaffle. VLOCO Photography Contest promotes the vape culture through photos. The total prize for this year's VLOCO Photography Contest is up to $2500! To enter, visit the IECIE website or social media. Or visit the POCO website and Vaffle App.

2021 "World V-champ" Showing Vaper's Charms

IECIE and Vapebang has jointly created the 2021 World V-champ including vape tricks championship and vape cloud championship, providing a spectacular feast of vape culture. The registration for the 2021 World V-champ will be open soon, stay tuned on the official IECIE website or social media platforms.

The visitor pre-registration system is open now, click the link to register! https://d.7-event.cn/Reg/login/iecie?lng=en

See you on 18-20 May at Hall N4, Shanghai New International Expo Centre!

