Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
Breaking News & Strong Buy: Kupferrakete Bam Bam Resources meldet Neuentdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QCWK ISIN: BE0974358906 Ticker-Symbol: 5YI 
Frankfurt
23.02.21
09:16 Uhr
19,820 Euro
-0,380
-1,88 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NYXOAH SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NYXOAH SA 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2021 | 07:05
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nyxoah to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

A picture containing clock, light, drawing Description automatically generated

PRESS RELEASE

Nyxoah to present at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium - 24th February 2021 - Nyxoah SA (Euronext: NYXH) ("Nyxoah" or the "Company"), a health-technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today announces the participation of its management team in the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Olivier Taelman, CEO of Nyxoah, will represent the Company in a virtual session scheduled to begin at 8:40 AM (ET).

A live webcast of Nyxoah's session will be available on the Events section of the Company's investor website at https://investors.nyxoah.com/eventsor can be accessed via the following link:

Link to webcast

An archived replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days after the conference on Nyxoah's investor website.

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Nyxoah

Milena Venkova, Corporate Communications Manager

milena.venkova@nyxoah.com

+32 490 11 93 57

About Nyxoah

Nyxoah is a healthtech company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions and services to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA). Nyxoah's lead solution is the Genio system, a CE-validated, patient-centered, next generation hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for OSA, the world's most common sleep disordered breathing condition that is associated with increased mortality risk1 and comorbidities including cardiovascular diseases, depression and stroke.

Following successful completion of the BLAST OSA study in patients with moderate to severe OSA, the Genio system received its European CE Mark in March 2019. The Company is currently conducting the BETTER SLEEP study in Australia and New Zealand for therapy indication expansion, the DREAM IDE pivotal study for FDA approval and a post-marketing EliSA study in Europe to confirm the long-term safety and efficacy of the Genio system.

For more information, please visit www.nyxoah.com.

Caution - CE marked since 2019. Investigational device in the United States. Limited by U.S. federal law to investigational use in the United States.




1 Young T. et al: Sleep Disordered Breathing and Mortality: Eighteen-Year Follow-up of the Wisconsin Sleep Cohort, Sleep. 2008 Aug 1; 31(8): 1071-1078.



Attachment

  • Nyxoah to present at the Oppenheimer 31 HC (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/82c87e1c-cefa-4d94-bd1d-120927b5b0f4)

NYXOAH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.