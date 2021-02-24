Relief Therapeutics Holding AG: NeuroRx Announced that RLF-100 has Demonstrated Ten-Day Accelerated Recovery from Respiratory Failure among Patients with Severe Covid-19 Treated with HFNO at 28 Day Interim Endpoint

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:RLFTF) ("Relief" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company with its lead compound RLF-100 (aviptadil) in advanced clinical development, announces that NeuroRx, Inc. has reported data from the Phase 2b/3 trial of RLF-100 for the treatment of Respiratory Failure in Critical COVID-19 patients. NeuroRx is solely responsible for clinical development and regulatory submissions related to RLF-100 in the U.S.

The relevant NeuroRx press release can be found here.

###

ABOUT RELIEF

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Currently, Relief is concentrating its efforts on developing new treatments for respiratory disease indications. Its lead drug candidate RLF-100TM (aviptadil) is being investigated in two placebo-controlled U.S. late-stage clinical trials in respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. Relief holds a patent issued in the United States and various other countries covering potential formulations of RLF-100TM.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF.

www.relieftherapeutics.com

CORPORATE CONTACT:



RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG

Raghuram (Ram) Selvaraju, Ph.D., MBA

Chairman of the Board

Mail: contact@relieftherapeutics.com

www.relieftherapeutics.com

MEDIA AND INVESTOR CONTACTS:



MC Services AG

Anne Hennecke / Brittney Sojeva

Tel.: +49 (0) 211-529-252-14

Mail: relief@mc-services.eu

Disclaimer: This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG. The results reported herein may or may not be indicative of the results of future and larger clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory failure from COVID-19 or other respiratory diseases. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, including whether the results described herein will be sufficient to gain any regulatory approvals for RLF-100. RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is providing this communication as of this date and do not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/631604/NeuroRx-Announced-that-RLF-100TM-has-Demonstrated-Ten-Day-Accelerated-Recovery-from-Respiratory-Failure-among-Patients-with-Severe-Covid-19-Treated-with-HFNO-at-28-Day-Interim-Endpoint