The Queensland Government-owned energy company, Stanwell Corporation, has announced it is from today seeking expressions of interest from renewable energy projects to incorporate into its fossil-fuel heavy portfolio.From pv magazine Australia The state-owned company, which currently owns a number of coal mines and coal-fired power plants, is looking to position itself for the inevitable net-zero emissions future. The move follows the State Government's allocation of $500 million to the Renewable Energy Fund for more publicly-owned clean energy generation. Specifically, Stanwell is looking to ...

